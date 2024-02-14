Introducing 103 SilverScreen Earth fabric, where sustainability meets sophistication.

Crafted from inherently fire-retardant polyester and certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class IV. The outer surface, adorned with 99.9% pure aluminium, provides optimal solar reflection, reducing glare and harmful UV rays while offering a captivating view of the outdoors.

Committed to indoor air quality, Verosol’s PVC-free fabric is Greenguard Gold certified for its minimal VOC emissions, fostering a healthier environment for occupants. Designed for both residential and commercial settings, this semi-transparent metallised fabric integrates into Verosol Roller blind systems, enhancing any space with its decorative textile appearance.

With solar reflectance of 62%, 103 SilverScreen Earth significantly reduces energy consumption for indoor cooling. Backed by certifications such as GreenRate Level A and PHD Platinum.

Features: