103 SilverScreen Earth: Semi transparent metallised
Last Updated on 14 Feb 2024
Introducing 103 SilverScreen Earth fabric, where sustainability meets sophistication. Crafted from inherently fire-retardant polyester and certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class IV. The outer surface, adorned with 99.9% pure aluminium, provides optimal solar reflection, reducing glare and harmful UV rays while offering a captivating view of the outdoors.
Overview
Introducing 103 SilverScreen Earth fabric, where sustainability meets sophistication.
Crafted from inherently fire-retardant polyester and certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class IV. The outer surface, adorned with 99.9% pure aluminium, provides optimal solar reflection, reducing glare and harmful UV rays while offering a captivating view of the outdoors.
Committed to indoor air quality, Verosol’s PVC-free fabric is Greenguard Gold certified for its minimal VOC emissions, fostering a healthier environment for occupants. Designed for both residential and commercial settings, this semi-transparent metallised fabric integrates into Verosol Roller blind systems, enhancing any space with its decorative textile appearance.
With solar reflectance of 62%, 103 SilverScreen Earth significantly reduces energy consumption for indoor cooling. Backed by certifications such as GreenRate Level A and PHD Platinum.
Features:
- Part of the Verosol Core Collection - metallised fabrics developed in Europe to the highest quality standard
- Provides excellent vision out, and dramatically reduces heat and glare at the window
- Excellent energy efficient solution, offering solar reflectance of 62%
- PVC Free, woven screen-like construction, flame retardant fabric with a decorative textile appearance
- Greenguard Gold, EPD, Global GreenTagCert™ GreenRate | Level A, GreenTag PHD™, and Oeko-Tex certified
- Suitable for Roller Blinds
Downloads
Contact
Head Office Australia 21 Amour1800 011 176
Queensland Showroom 66 Merivale Street1800 011 176