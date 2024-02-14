Logo
Verosol 103 Silver Screen Bridge Chair
Verosol 103 Silver Screen Bridge Overlooking
Verosol 103 SilverScreen Conversation
Verosol 103 SilverScreen Earth Blinds
Verosol 103 SilverScreen Long Table
Verosol 103 SilverScreen Lounge
Verosol 103 SilverScreen Meeting Room
Verosol 103 SilverScreen Office Desk
Verosol 103 SilverScreen Office Desk View
Verosol 103 SilverScreen Seat
103 SilverScreen Earth: Semi transparent metallised

Introducing 103 SilverScreen Earth fabric, where sustainability meets sophistication. Crafted from inherently fire-retardant polyester and certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class IV. The outer surface, adorned with 99.9% pure aluminium, provides optimal solar reflection, reducing glare and harmful UV rays while offering a captivating view of the outdoors.

Introducing 103 SilverScreen Earth fabric, where sustainability meets sophistication.

Crafted from inherently fire-retardant polyester and certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class IV. The outer surface, adorned with 99.9% pure aluminium, provides optimal solar reflection, reducing glare and harmful UV rays while offering a captivating view of the outdoors.

Committed to indoor air quality, Verosol’s PVC-free fabric is Greenguard Gold certified for its minimal VOC emissions, fostering a healthier environment for occupants. Designed for both residential and commercial settings, this semi-transparent metallised fabric integrates into Verosol Roller blind systems, enhancing any space with its decorative textile appearance.

With solar reflectance of 62%, 103 SilverScreen Earth significantly reduces energy consumption for indoor cooling. Backed by certifications such as GreenRate Level A and PHD Platinum.

Features:

  • Part of the Verosol Core Collection - metallised fabrics developed in Europe to the highest quality standard
  • Provides excellent vision out, and dramatically reduces heat and glare at the window
  • Excellent energy efficient solution, offering solar reflectance of 62%
  • PVC Free, woven screen-like construction, flame retardant fabric with a decorative textile appearance
  • Greenguard Gold, EPD, Global GreenTagCert™ GreenRate | Level A, GreenTag PHD™, and Oeko-Tex certified
  • Suitable for Roller Blinds

DrawingBrochure
103 SilverScreen Earth EPD

317.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
103 SilverScreen Earth Level A

189.96 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
103 SilverScreen Earth PhD Certificate

179.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
103 SilverScreen Earth Specification

1.45 MB

Download
