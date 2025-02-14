Logo
100i12MTL linear drains

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2025

The i12MTL range is a stainless-steel drainage unit made to specified length with specified outlet position. This is the shallowest channel available in the Stormtech product range. The low profile at just 16mm is perfect for renovators as it requires no serious structural channels allowing the channel to fit easily within the tiling bed.

Overview
Description

The i12MTL range is a stainless-steel drainage unit made to specified length with specified outlet position.

This is the shallowest channel available in the Stormtech product range. The low profile at just 16mm is perfect for renovators as it requires no serious structural channels allowing the channel to fit easily within the tiling bed.

It is available in our PS, PAS, PSS and MND grate styles.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stormtech Brochure 2023

1.96 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stormtech Product Guide 2023

12.42 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

22 Norfolk Avenue

02 4423 1989
