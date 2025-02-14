100i12MTL linear drains
The i12MTL range is a stainless-steel drainage unit made to specified length with specified outlet position. This is the shallowest channel available in the Stormtech product range. The low profile at just 16mm is perfect for renovators as it requires no serious structural channels allowing the channel to fit easily within the tiling bed.
Overview
It is available in our PS, PAS, PSS and MND grate styles.