The City of Melbourne’s draft budget for 2022-23 includes a $110 million allocation towards the Greenline Implementation Plan, which includes the creation of five floating wetlands along the edge of the Yarra at Birrarung Marr and towards the north.

The wetlands will be implemented across a 600 metre stretch of the river, sitting between the Princes Bridge and Yarra Edge. Priced at $40 million for the entire project, each wetland will provide a boost for the local ecosystem and will be designed specifically for local wildlife. The City of Melbourne says a flourishing flora and fauna community will draw people to the Yarra.

“Floating wetlands will help to protect our river banks and support diverse flora and fauna communities along the Yarra River – Birrarung,” says Melbourne Lord Mayor, Sally Capp, in an article published by The Age.

“It’s another way of drawing more people into the city to enjoy Melbourne’s most iconic waterway – the foundation around which the entire city was built.”

The $110 million investment into Greenline is anticipated to deliver $1 billion in economic activity. The remainder of the money – plus an additional $100 million Capp hopes will be contributed by state and federal governments – will reinvigorate a four kilometre trail from Birrarung Marr to Bolte Bridge. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged $20 million towards planning and construction in the week leading up to the federal election.

Greenline is regarded as the biggest transformation the garden city has seen since the opening of Federation Square in 2002.

For more information on the project, click here.

Images: Supplied