Woodland’s desire to create a community within the masterplanned community for downsizers has taken a major step forward, following the official settlement of a 7.1 hectare site at the precinct to Lifestyle Communities.

The site is co-located within the Woodlea Town development some 30km from Melbourne and will comprise approximately 180 units as well as a clubhouse, indoor pool, bowling green and other outdoor entertainment facilities. Woodlea Project Director Matthew Dean says that the settlement with Lifestyle Communities ensures every age and demographic is catered for.

“There are retirement units within the surrounding area but there is nothing of this size or calibre that integrates different living options within the same precinct, catering to working, semi-retired and retired downsizers.

“Woodlea is unlike any other master-planned community due to its sheer size and diverse offering and as it continues to flourish and more amenities are delivered, we are continually looking for ways to innovate to ensure it is responding to the needs of its residents and the surrounding communities.

“The Lifestyle Communities site will offer a residential offering to cater to downsizers looking to maintain healthy social connections, while also living in a high quality community. It will also assist members of the community to maintain close living connections with older family members, collectively improving their health and wellbeing.

“Lifestyle Communities was chosen as a project partner due to its outstanding track record on delivering on promises, as well as its shared vision of creating high-quality projects that improve the wellbeing of residents.”

James Kelly, Lifestyle Communities’ Co-Founder and Managing Director, says the company is intent on creating a precinct that aligns with the wider ideals of Woodland and downsizers.

"Lifestyle Communities has a firm commitment to creating a community that’s both sympathetic to the surrounding environs of Woodlea and fit for purpose for local downsizers. We’re especially keen to ensure we become part of the fabric of the Woodlea success story, with homes and facilities that complement those already in place.”

The entire Woodland development spans 711 hectares, with 30 percent of the entire Woodlea development (300,000sqm) dedicated to parklands. Every Woodlea property is already strategically positioned to be located within 200 metres of a park, and the whole estate is home to over 6,000 mature trees that have been planted since its opening.

Construction of the Lifestyle Communities precinct is scheduled to commence mid-year with staged completions to occur over the next few years.

Images: Supplied