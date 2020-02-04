Western Syd Uni announces women’s architecture scholarship

Western Sydney University has launched a $60,000 Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) scholarship for women, supported by Frasers Property Australia.

The scholarship is designed to encourage growth in female participation in architecture, underpinning a commitment to diversity and gender equity and opportunities for women in architecture.

As women only make up 31 percent of the total architecture population in Australia according to 2018’s Census Report, the profession is ultimately systemically unequal.

But with a rise of 51% over the last fifteen years, there has been a dramatic increase in females of the architecture population, with the most populous states such as New South Wales and Victoria being one-third women.

Western Sydney University’s Master of Architecture is the only course of its kind in Western Sydney and offers students access to real-world learning opportunities, including Australia’s once-in-a-generation infrastructure projects, such as the Aerotropolis.

“Partnering with Frasers Property on this outstanding woman-targeted scholarship signals the beginning of a collaborative and fruitful relationship with an industry leader,” says Professor Kerry London, Dean, School of Built Environment, Western Sydney University.

“This opportunity will shape our future female western Sydney architects.”

The Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) scholarship is worth $30,000 per year, across the two-year Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) course and available to full-time and part-time students who have completed undergraduate studies in architecture.

Applications are now open, closing on 20 March 2020.