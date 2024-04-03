Atlassian has unveiled the public artwork that will feature within its future Atlassian Central precinct in Sydney, with Indigenous Australian Brook Andrew and Korean American Soo Sunny Park commissioned to develop works that fuse innovation, culture and community.

Atlassian Central has been designed by SHoP / BVN architects after the pair were declared winners of the design competition to deliver the tower, which will be co-developed by the tech company and Dexus. The 40-storey building will be the world’s tallest hybrid timber building with a glass and steel façade. It’s designed for 50 percent less embodied carbon and will be fully renewable.

Dexus Group Head of Transactions & Development, Brenton McEwan says the works embody both the developer and Atlassian’s core values of innovation and sustainability, while additionally honouring Aboriginal heritage.

“It was critically important to us that the artworks capture and acknowledge the heritage of the site, and its importance in the transition of the precinct to an innovative and sustainable future,” he says.

“We are confident both Brook and Soo Sunny’s designs will achieve this, and we are looking forward to delivering what will be a truly remarkable component of our public space offering for Sydney, inviting people to connect, linger and engage.”

Artist Brook Andrew (artwork pictured above) says he is rapt to have been commissioned to create an artwork mere minutes from his childhood home.

“I am excited to be creating artwork for Atlassian Central on the beautiful lands of the Gadigal people where I grew up,” he says.

“I acknowledge the Traditional Owners and pay my respects to Elders past and present. My artwork reflects First Nations knowledges about the night sky and changing seasons to make visible the ways the Atlassian site is placed in Country while being connected to planetary systems.”

Soo Sunny Park says it is an honour and a humbling experience to be given the opportunity to present work at the new precinct.

“My work highlights the spaces between people, and between us and our environment, make us what we are,” she says.

“Prometheus uses light, steel and plexiglass to transform the Grand Ballroom into a beacon of community and innovation, and I am excited to share this concept with the people of Sydney.”

The artworks have been commissioned by the co-owners and curated by Amanda Sharrad, with delivery expected in late 2026.