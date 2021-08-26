9,000 homes with big backyards are the vision for Wilton in Sydney’s south-west, with the final Wilton Development Control Plan (DCP) released by the State Government released this week.

The DCP aims for Wilton to be a green and resilient community, while boosting housing supply in one of the state’s largest growth areas.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Rob Stokes, says the plan ensures the community will remain true to its semi rural character.

“Wilton will change the face of development in the Macarthur, with improved standards for backyard sizes to facilitate trees, front gardens and lighter colour palettes to help reduce the urban heat island effect,” he says.

“This means, for the first time, homes are required to have light coloured roofs. We are determined to help to keep the temperatures of our homes and streets cooler in the summer months, especially in Sydney’s western and south-western suburbs.”

Stokes says the DCP ensures that neighbourhood plans and subsequent development applications are in accordance with biodiversity principles, and would provide a sensitive urban interface with important koala habitat and koala corridors in the Wilton Growth Area.

Member for Wollondilly Nathaniel Smith says the final DCP provides detailed planning and design controls, primarily for low density residential developments in south-east Wilton and north Wilton, to help deliver up to 9,200 new homes.

“Wilton is situated in a beautiful part of south-western Sydney which is why it’s experiencing growth – people want to live here,” he says.

“Our aim is to make Wilton more than liveable - we want it to be resilient. A place where the natural environment, new homes, and even entire neighbourhoods, complement each other.”

To support the implementation of the DCP, the Wilton Housing Complying Development Code Explanation of Intended Effect (EIE) is also out for public comment.

“We’re also calling on the community to have its say on the EIE to support Wilton having sustainable open spaces,” says Stokes.

“Quality public spaces are important for thriving communities and this work will ensure Wilton has leafy streets, trees in every yard and open spaces for everyone to enjoy.”