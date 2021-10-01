Logo
willowdale community sports precinct renders
First glimpse of Willowdale’s best-in-class sports precinct revealed

Stockland yesterday released designs for an $11 million Community Sports Precinct, located at their Willowdale Community development in Denham Court.
Jarrod Reedie
01 Oct 2021 2m read View Author

willowdale-community-sports-precinct-renders-1732009397.png

Designed by Sam Crawford Architects and Aspect Studios taking care of the landscape architecture, the project has been devised in close collaboration with the local community. Comprising a full sized AFL competition field, which doubles as two full sized soccer pitches, one secondary training field, one cricket pitch, cricket training nets and an amenities block a BBQ sports club, the precinct underlines Stockland’s commitment to creating outstanding community facilities.

Sophie Ale, Project Director at Willowdale, says the precinct will cater for Willowdale residents and the wider community.

“We’re excited to give the community a preview of the eagerly anticipated Willowdale Sports Precinct. Stockland is committed to creating vibrant, dynamic and active communities, and the Sports Precinct with its best-in-class facilities, which will be accessible by more than 3,000 Willowdale residents, as well as those from surrounding suburbs, will provide just that.,” she says.

“We are proud to be investing in another significant recreational space at Willowdale, which will provide multiple sporting and active recreation activities to cater to our growing community.”

Walking paths will connect the precinct with the existing nature reserve, giving residents the ability to move between the sporting fields, open green spaces and the upcoming all-abilities ‘Variety Livvi’s Place’, with the ultimate aim of improving ease of access between key recreational areas to create a more walkable community.

An 88 space car park, including eight accessible spots, will be constructed to provide access to those further afield in the community, and assist those with mobility challenges.

The Sports Precinct is due to begin construction later this year, with the estimated delivery expected to be in late 2022.

