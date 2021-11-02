On 11th November the 2021 Sustainability Digital Summit will present a unique and exciting interactive experience that will increase your understanding of sustainability and provide excitement and, dare we say, fun while learning!

Using a highly engaging virtual event technology platform, visitors to the Sustainability Digital Summit will enter another world. Upon logging on you arrive at the lobby, can attend sessions, retire to networking rooms, visit sponsor booths gather information and download collateral. Our software ensures that each attendee will enjoy a full and rewarding digital event experience, interacting with peers and gaining knowledge in a variety of environments – one-on-one, in a group or at a session. This is the opportunity to catch up with friends, make new ones and update your product knowledge all with a click of the mouse. There is also the opportunity to show support or appreciation throughout each summit session through a range of emoji and ask questions to interact with panellists.

Not only will there be more than 30 speakers, industry experts and exemplar practitioners, participating in the five sessions but there are also two outstanding keynote speakers. Firstly, New South Wales Government architect, Abbie Galvin will open proceedings and then Social Sustainability expert Angelique Edmonds, will deliver the closing address.

Just to refresh your memory the sessions are,

Circular Economy Ideas for Adaptive Reuse of Buildings

Designing the Perfectly Sustainable Building

Everything Architects Need to Know When Designing with Timber

Water – Sensitive Design – 2021 & Beyond

Women in Built Environment Sustainability Leadership

Along with our incredible line-up of expert speakers, and for those who want to top up CPD points, attending the five sessions will provide five Formal CPD Points accredited by the AIA.

However, the excitement doesn’t stop there! On offer are a multitude of prizes – a voucher from Natch Essentials for every attendee when a ticket is purchased and six sustainably-focused door prizes that include,

Eva Solo, Green Tool Doubleup Cutting Board and Pizza/Herb Knife Wheat Fibre

Krinklewood, Virtual Tasting pack

Nixon, Rival Watch in Spruce)

Samsonite, Red PLANTPACK 4 in ivory)

Seed & Sprout, Composting Starter Pack

Signed copy of Connecting People, Place and Design by Angelique Edmonds

AND lastly but certainly not least, the major prize draw, a luxury eco-vacation from Luxury Lodges of Australia valued at $2,000.

So, attending the 2021 Sustainability Summit will be better than ever before with,

The latest information on design and practice within the realm of sustainability through five deep-dive sessions on the sustainability subjects that matter now.

The chance to talk with leading product suppliers.

Explore and experience an interactive event like no other and connect with peers and other attendees.

And the opportunity to win fabulous door prizes and be in the draw for a superb eco-holiday.

The 2021 Sustainability Awards brings knowledge and fun together in one day and to be a part of the action purchase your ticket here.