Cumulus has unveiled its second tourism project for South Australia, titled Wellington Marina.

Located along the banks of the Murray River an hour east of Adelaide, the timber clad retreats combine simple designs, robust natural materials, and a subdued palette that helps to connect the pitched roof forms to the surrounding natural landscape.

The project forms part of Wellington Marina’s tourism redevelopment strategy. The collection of retreats are made up of three ‘ecopods’, which accommodate up to two people, as well as three ‘luxury pods’, designed for families and larger groups.

“From the beginning of the project we wanted a collection of retreats that, through their design and materials, would highlight the region’s rich natural environment to visitors,” explains Cumulus Associate Architect and project lead, Jet O’Rourke.

“The design’s simple layout makes the most of a minimal footprint while the floor to ceiling windows complement the individual perspectives of each retreat over the river and nearby wetland — filling the spaces with light but retaining a sense of privacy and quiet observation for guests.

“We feel these designs navigate the sensitive ecology of the site and offer a new type of tourism experience to the region, one that will become an essential part of a larger connected development.”

Similar to Cumulus’ debut tourism project in South Australia, Ponderosa on the nearby Fleurieu Peninsula, Wellington Marina’s prefabricated retreats will be locally made in Adelaide and feature integrated solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems.

The project evolved from an initial feasibility study and was developed through Cumulus’ close collaboration with Wellington Marina’s owners, the Coorong Council, and local native vegetation specialists.

The project is scheduled for completion in late 2022. For more information regarding the project, click here.

Images: Supplied