Healthcare investment firm APH Holding has launched its latest project, the Wellington Health precinct, a new medical and education facility in Box Hill.

The precinct includes the $320 million Wellington Health One, a 20-storey building comprising first rate healthcare and technology facilities with premium amenities and 30,000sqm of net lettable area.

“On behalf of the APH Holding team, we are excited to officially celebrate the launch of Wellington Health, a world-class health and lifestyle precinct that will redefine the future of wellbeing, not only in the City of Whitehorse but also across the wider eastern suburban catchment,” says APH Holding Director Shalain Singh.

“Wellington Health One, a centre of excellence for mental health and other healthcare services, will help address a crucial need for mental health support and community services that were particularly highlighted during COVID-19.

“We don’t just have a vision for Box Hill – we’re putting these plans into action,” said Mr Singh. “Our investment in Wellington Health One, with the support of our major partner Eastern Health, will kick off just one of many dedicated healthcare environments that we have planned for our Wellington Health precinct. These growth plans will create thousands of jobs, enhance community engagement, and provide a solution for some of the blockages currently within Victoria’s healthcare system, addressing supply and delivery service concerns across the eastern suburbs.

“Long-term, these environments will attract and retain the best healthcare service and lead innovation, delivering better patient outcomes.”

The Wellington Health precinct is one of many projects APH Holding is creating in the Box Hill region. With a second Victorian CBD earmarked for Box Hill, the developer hopes to assist in the development of the CBD through the creation of numerous commercial, hospitality and retail developments.

Wellington Health One will service overflow in Box Hill, with 544,308 permanent residents situated within a 15-minute catchment. Offering premium suites with views out to the landscape and ideal on-site facilities, the precinct is ideal for practices of all sizes and disciplines including mental health care, radiology, dental care, general consultations, and laboratories for medical research and innovation in the world of life sciences and diagnostics.

Tenants will also have access to a private health club that includes gym facilities, relaxation spaces, a bar, and lounge. End-of-trip facilities and ample secure parking will also be available for occupants and guests. A cafe will also be located within the complex.

Wellington Health One is due for completion in early 2024, with APH Holding hoping to achieve a 5-star Green Star energy rating environment.