The Warrnambool Stadium is now a beneficiary of the sun, with the facility now equipped with a solar and battery system thanks to RACV’s $1 million Solar in the Regions program.

The system, which includes a 31.5kW rooftop solar system and 16.3kWh of battery storage with backup power, is effectively insurance against the grid going down. The system will provide reliable backup power for refrigeration if the power is to go out, as well as a number of cost saving measures which will benefit the local community.

The stadium is the largest recreation centre in the region, offering 2,500sqm of floorspace. The stadium is utilised as an evacuation centre during bushfire seasons, making it a logical choice for RACV to implement the energy system.

Warrnambool City Council Mayor Richard Ziegeler says the project is positive for the wider community and would benefit regular stadium users, including community groups, expos, youth events, dance workshops and after school programs.

"Yesterday, we saw roughly 90 primary school kids invited to the stadium as part of the Vacation Care Program to see working solar panels, learning about generating electricity and how cleaner energy can benefit the community,” he says.

"It was encouraging to see, and we all had a fun day learning with everyone who came. It is a fantastic initiative, and we are both grateful and glad that Warrnambool got to be a part of RACV’s program.”

RACV Solar CEO Andy McCarthy says it is imperative that major facilities in regional areas are updated or created more resilient and adaptable, if in the event inclement weather or bushfires strike.

“RACV wants to provide regional Victorian communities with a contingency if there is a disruption in the power supply. The benefits of solar power are well known; reducing electricity bills, and contributing to a cleaner energy source, but in an emergency, you really need backup power, which is why we’ve included battery storage with all these systems,” he says.

Warrnambool is one of 27 towns across Victoria where RACV is installing solar panels and batteries on regional community halls, sporting grounds and recreation reserves as part of its Solar in the Regions program.

To find out more about the program, visit racv.com.au/solar.

Images: Supplied