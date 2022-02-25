The Victorian Planning Authority has unveiled plans for three new precincts, with new homes, jobs and services slated for Melbourne’s north and east quadrants.

The VPA has earmarked Craigieburn West, Shenstone Park and Lilydale Quarry as growth areas, with 15,000 new homes and 6,000 jobs to be created. The approval of the plans forms part of the Andrews Government’s desire to create homes and jobs to support the garden city.

The plans have been developed in consultation with local councils and communities, and outline specifically how new homes, jobs, services and infrastructure will be created.

Craigieburn West will feature a series of walkable new residential neighbourhoods supported by a new local town centre, schools and community hubs. The new precinct will celebrate the local heritage and landscape with generous green open spaces and conservation reserves, completing a network of green links across the Craigieburn area.

Shenstone Park will become a residential and employment precinct accommodating more than 4,300 local jobs. Serviced by Donnybrook Station, the precinct will provide critical new homes, employment opportunities and community services for Melbourne’s North Growth Corridor.

The former Lilydale Quarry site will be redeveloped into a walkable and sustainable new neighbourhood that celebrates both its Wurundjeri and industrial heritage. Surrounded by existing schools, shops and services, the site will complete the missing piece of Lilydale and provide new homes and jobs for Melbourne’s east.

All three plans focus heavily on the principle of living locally, ensuring residents are able to have everything to meet their daily needs within a 20-minute walk from home.

To find out more about the plans, click here.

Image: Victorian Planning Authority