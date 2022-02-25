Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
victorian planning new homes
shareShare

Plans released for three Melbourne growth areas

The Victorian Planning Authority has unveiled plans for three new precincts, with new homes, jobs and services slated for Melbourne’s north and east quadrants.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

25 Feb 2022 2m read View Author

vpa-plans-three-melbourne-growth-areas-1732009115.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Victorian Planning Authority has unveiled plans for three new precincts, with new homes, jobs and services slated for Melbourne’s north and east quadrants.

The VPA has earmarked Craigieburn West, Shenstone Park and Lilydale Quarry as growth areas, with 15,000 new homes and 6,000 jobs to be created. The approval of the plans forms part of the Andrews Government’s desire to create homes and jobs to support the garden city.

The plans have been developed in consultation with local councils and communities, and outline specifically how new homes, jobs, services and infrastructure will be created.

Craigieburn West will feature a series of walkable new residential neighbourhoods supported by a new local town centre, schools and community hubs. The new precinct will celebrate the local heritage and landscape with generous green open spaces and conservation reserves, completing a network of green links across the Craigieburn area.

Shenstone Park will become a residential and employment precinct accommodating more than 4,300 local jobs. Serviced by Donnybrook Station, the precinct will provide critical new homes, employment opportunities and community services for Melbourne’s North Growth Corridor.

The former Lilydale Quarry site will be redeveloped into a walkable and sustainable new neighbourhood that celebrates both its Wurundjeri and industrial heritage. Surrounded by existing schools, shops and services, the site will complete the missing piece of Lilydale and provide new homes and jobs for Melbourne’s east.

All three plans focus heavily on the principle of living locally, ensuring residents are able to have everything to meet their daily needs within a 20-minute walk from home.

To find out more about the plans, click here.

Image: Victorian Planning Authority

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap