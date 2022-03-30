Entries are now open for the 20th edition of Victoria’s Premier’s Sustainability Awards, with six UN Sustainable Development Goals-aligned categories up for grabs.

Delivered by Sustainability Victoria on behalf of the Victorian Government, along with the Banksia Foundation and Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria, the awards seek to celebrate those leading the way towards a sustainable future.

“We’re excited to be delivering these awards in partnership with the Banksia Foundation and Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria. By combining our experience, passion and resources, we will deliver an inspirational awards program celebrating those working towards a more sustainable future,” says Sustainability Victoria’s Interim CEO Matt Genever.

“We know there are tremendous strides being taken to reduce waste and litter, conserve energy, care for the environment and operate more sustainably, and we encourage you to showcase your efforts through this awards program.

“By recognising the innovative work being done in sustainability we aim to inspire others so that together we can progress faster towards our goal of a circular economy with net zero emissions.

“It’s so positive and uplifting to see how this awards program has gone from strength-to-strength over the past 20 years. Entries have increased six-fold which demonstrates how sustainability is being embraced across the state.”

Two awards within each of the six categories will be presented: the Community Champion Award - for individuals and small organisations, and the Industry Leader Award - for medium and large organisations. In addition, the Premier will select two overall winners to be presented at the award ceremony: The Premier's Recognition Award, a stand-out submission from the twelve award winners and The Premier's Regional Recognition Award, a stand-out regional organisation/project from all qualifying finalists. These two awards cannot be entered. Each award is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) – a globally accepted, robust and comprehensive sustainability framework.

“Through our new partnership, program winners will be able to connect with a larger alumni network meaning more organisations, communities and individuals can learn from other sustainability changemakers. It will be very exciting to see,” Genever says.

Those successful in winning the Community Champion Award will have a pathway to the national Keep Australia Beautiful awards program and all winners will be eligible for the National Banksia Sustainability Awards.

Banksia Foundation’s CEO Graz van Egmond says she is delighted to be showcasing the best of sustainability innovation and leadership in Victoria on a national stage.

“We’re excited to be working at the grass roots level discovering, assessing and celebrating excellence in sustainable development across business, government and community,” she says.

“Our partnership with Sustainability Victoria and Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria for the 20th year of the Premier’s Sustainability Awards will amplify stories of sustainability from Victoria. We’re proud to work with them and the amazing people and organisations that are making sustainable development a part of everyday life.”

Samuel Lawson, Acting Executive Officer of Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria, says the organisation is delighted to be delivering the awards in partnership with Sustainability Victoria and the Banksia Foundation.

“For over 40 years we have celebrated the powerful efforts of volunteers across Victoria to reduce waste and litter, connect communities and care for the environment,” he says.

“With over 125,000 volunteers across Victoria, the combined knowledge, support and projects that Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria brings to this partnership will inspire more support for grassroots community action.”

The judging panel, yet to be finalised, will include a broad range of independent environmental experts selected for their sustainability and industry expertise.

Entries for the Premier’s Sustainability Awards close on 1 May 2022 at 5pm. Visit sustainabilityawards.vic.gov.au for further information.

Image: Supplied