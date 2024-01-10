Fraser & Partners have submitted an updated development application alongside Sungard Property Group for its maiden build-to-rent project, which hopes to activate its local streetscape.

Fronting McLachlan and Ann Streets, the twin-tower proposal comprises a total of 396 apartments. An island wine bar and cafe will sit on McLachlan Street, while Ann Street will play host to a grocery store and deli. The first level will comprise a number of office and commercial spaces, with active spaces – including a rooftop garden, bar, library, communal laundry and pool – located on the upper floors.

“Historically, the relationship between people, plants, and animals has been one of dependence and happy coexistence,” a design statement from Fraser + Partners reads.

“However, since colonisation, people have become increasingly isolated from both plants and animals in their natural habitat. Instead of vegetated landscapes teeming with life, animals and plants have been pushed out of the harsh urban environment of our cities.

“Winn Street will reconstruct this ecosystem. It will be a cohesive, holistic environment where people live in the landscape with animals, forming relationships with place. This rewilded site will be heavily planted with native species, allowing native animals to return home, co-existing harmoniously with people.”

The submission to Brisbane City Council of the DA features a number of amendments made to the initial application. Fraser & Partners have been involved in a redesign of the ground floor, while the central easement from Winn Street has been widened.

“Being a build-to-rent typology, Winn Street aligns with Fraser & Partners’ focus on asset ownership and supports the climate positive mindset and objectives of the practice,” says the practice’s Associate Director, Jarryd Pearson.

“Additionally, the team is designing a range of future-focused projects across Australia, including hotels and resorts, branded residences, and offices, all with a commitment to achieve regenerative design and longevity for these asset owners.”

Located within the Fortitude Valley special entertainment precinct core A zone, Fraser + Partners have mitigated potential noise emissions via the integration of “particular façade components such as external walls of a particular material and thickness, and double glazing is planned across all apartments”.

A decision regarding the application is expected in the coming weeks.