Coinciding with the upcoming 2022 UCI Road World Championships in September, the University of Wollongong has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Destination Wollongong to become a UCI Bike City community partner, with UOW Vice-Chancellor Patricia Davidson announced as a Wollongong 2022 Ambassador.

From 18-25 September, the south coast city will become a cycling track for the 2022 Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships, bringing tens of thousands of visitors and an anticipated 300,000 spectators. It’s just the second time the event will be held in the southern hemisphere and the 10th time outside Europe in 101 years.

Davidson, a strong advocate for sustainability and gender equality, says she is delighted to have been named an ambassador for the event.

“This will be an impactful event for the region and our community. It’s the first time in the history of the UCI Championships that the women and men will start the Elite time trial race on the same day and ride over the same distance, with female athletes opening the program,” she says.

“I am delighted to support this unprecedented gender equality in competitive sports while also championing the health benefits of cycling.”

The Memorandum of Understanding underlines UOW’s commitment to cycling as an alternative method of transport. The 2021 initiative Youth Climate Change Statement affirmed the University’s backing of sustainable transport. There are two bike maintenance stations located on campus, with seven bike bases for weather protection, as well as 52 regular bike racks and a stack of cycling initiatives.

UOW Cycling Club President Juliana Peloche founded the group following an accident in Wollongong on the way to university. She says it was important to form an organisation catered to growing a community of student cyclists, which now holds 100 members and has created a bike loan system for UOW students.

“We decided to open a club for cyclists like us, where we’d help students access bikes and knowledge about the traffic rules and learn about their rights and obligations. We were lucky that around that time, Wollongong was chosen as the host of the UCI Championships, and we were able to secure a grant to build the foundation for our operations,” she says.

“We are thrilled that our VC will be an official UCI Ambassador. She’s been very supportive of all our activities.”

Cycling Club Co-Founder Carolina Badillo says she hopes the event will raise awareness for the sustainable benefits of cycling for the entire nation.

“In Australia, we need much more education around using a bike as an everyday transportation choice, not just for leisure.”

Wollongong was awarded the UCI Bike City label last year, joining an honours list that includes the likes of Vancouver, Paris and Copenhagen. UOW Dean and Wollongong UCI Road World Championships Chairman, Dalla Valle says he is proud of the city’s recognition.

“Growing up in the suburbs of Wollongong, nearly everyone cycled: to school, for transport and fun. When we were living in Port Hedland, my daughter started doing junior triathlons, so I joined her. I’ve continued with recreational road cycling ever since. I love the camaraderie and the company that cycling brings,” he says.

“The annual UCI Road World Championships is one of the top cycling events in the world. Hundreds of millions of eyes will be watching Wollongong from around the world. We will see our beautiful city through a global lens and commentary, making us all feel proud of where we live.”

For more information regarding the event, visit wollongong2022.com.au.