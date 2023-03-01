Designed by Elenberg Fraser, UNO Melbourne has officially topped out at 65-storeys, with the golden residential tower standing at a staggering 210 metres.

Located in the CBD between Flagstaff and Carlton Gardens on A’Beckett Street, UNO Melbourne has been developed by SP Setia. The tower’s shimmering gold facade makes for an instantly iconic building sat amongst the garden city skyline. 88 percent of the tower’s 635 apartments have been sold, attributed to increased confidence from international buyers and the development’s central location.

“With Melbourne having been named Australia’s best destination for international students and rated as one of the leading destinations for learning and higher education in the world, UNO is likely to attract many students being located within walking distance to the University of Melbourne and RMIT University,” says Colliers Residential Victoria Director Brett Griffith.

Residents will be able to access a number of first-rate amenities, including a welcoming lobby, concierge and retail spaces on the ground-floor, with a private dining area, resident’s lounge, breakout rooms and media room located on level one. The ninth level plays host to wellness facilities, which includes a yoga studio, gymnasium, outdoor entertainment and BBQ area, steam room, spa and swimming pool.

“There’s currently a scarcity of high-quality apartments in central CBD locations with UNO Melbourne being one of the last opportunities to secure an apartment on a desirable CBD address,” says SP Setia Director See Hunt Soon.

"With rising construction costs, we see UNO Melbourne as an excellent opportunity for buyers to purchase and invest into a quality brand new apartment at pre-pandemic construction pricing.”

Roberts Co is handling the construction of the tower. CEO Matt Bourne says the topping out milestone is a welcome one for the company.

“Celebrating the topping out is testament to our Victorian team who have continued to push through challenging conditions since the build commenced in 2020. I would like to thank SP Setia for their ongoing trust of Roberts Co and look forward to reaching practical completion in the coming months.”

For more information, visit www.unomelbourne.com.