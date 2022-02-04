A study conducted by researchers at Canada’s University of Waterloo has revealed that urban planners of mid-sized areas are looking to restore the ‘old normal’ in towns and communities despite the spread of COVID-19.

Urban planners were asked by the university to identify the attributes that had effectively contributed to the success of townships prior to the pandemic, as well as those that would facilitate post-pandemic recovery.

Many scholars believe that a new normal will come to fruition, but the planners surveyed tend to be focussed on bringing things back to what they were, meaning past practises will still be adopted despite the pandemic.

“Despite calls for greater creativity and innovation, there is essentially no difference between what planners viewed as more important to downtowns pre-and-post the pandemic,” says Pierre Filion, an Emeritus Professor in the School of Planning at Waterloo.

“There will not be any radical transformation of post-pandemic downtowns from the pre-pandemic downtowns of the early 21st century that would change the basic forms and functions.”

The findings show the ideal revived downtowns will feature many elements and functions of what they looked like pre-pandemic, even with much attention being paid to the impact of the pandemic on the largest metropolitan areas. An increase of parks and public spaces, mixed-use developments and transportation models friendly to walking and biking are already major trends in new communities.

“Downtowns are likely to remain distinctive places within the cities, characterised by a mix of higher-density land uses, including specialised retail, office employment, and housing,” Filion says.

The study identified government as an obstacle to the successful revitalization of mid-sized communities. Despite this, urban planners are aware that many proposed recovery policies do require government intervention.

Researchers have indicated that despite an increase in government funding, it is near impossible to sustain the required levels of public investment needed to revitalise communities, due to reduced government revenues in the long run.

The study, Planning for Post-pandemic Downtowns of Mid-size Urban Areas, was recently published in the journal of Planning Practice & Research. To access the journal, click here.

Image: Supplied