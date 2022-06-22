Deriving its name from location, Midtown MacPark’s latest collection of apartments, titled Treehouse, sees future residents living among the trees at Frasers Property’s masterplanned development in north-west Sydney.

Designed by Studio Johnston, the new precinct invites connection and interaction through the implementation of a number of communal spaces including a sky garden rooftop, indoor kitchen, barbecue facilities, and outdoor cinema area. Custom-designed ‘Treehouse Rooms’ are public spaces that span three levels, each with their own landscaped gardens and views looking out to the central Village Green. All Treehouse Rooms cater to different needs and are imagined as backyards.

“Residents of Treehouse will quite literally be living among the trees thanks to the exclusively designed Treehouse Rooms, which are unmatched by any other residential community in greater Sydney, or indeed, further afield,” says Frasers Property’s General Manager Development NSW, Cameron Jackson.

“They are just some of the many varied communal spaces residents can spend time with family and friends as well as their new neighbours, including the incredible rooftop space, Village Green and surrounding parks.”

Studio Johnston Director Conrad Johnston says residents will enjoy a lifestyle experience seldom seen anywhere in the world.

“Treehouse is a very different style of apartment building that delivers an exciting, new approach to apartment living. The outdoor Treehouse rooms in particular are a really strong innovation and I think they will generate a strong sense of community,” he says.

“We see Treehouse as the best of both worlds – the best of apartment living and also the best of living in a home.”

The entire precinct comprises 162 studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments in an attempt to suit all buyers in the market. Residents will live above Midtown’s retail offerings, while being within walking distance of the proposed new school, the Macquarie Park and North Ryde commercial hubs, and Macquarie Centre, Macquarie University, and the North West Metro.

“Midtown MacPark has been designed for 100 percent walkability, allowing residents to move about their tree-lined community without the need for a vehicle at all, and Treehouse will take pride of place at the very heart of this community,” Jackson says.

Treehouse residents will also have access to Midtown MacPark’s car sharing schemes, while a similar number of bicycle spaces will allow residents the freedom to move about by bike and take full advantage of the nearby Shrimptons Creek Cycleway. The vibrant new community also includes a children’s playground, open spaces, pay-as-you-go pool and gym, as well as a community garden.

Frasers Property is targeting a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating for Midtown MacPark and the vision is for the community to be carbon neutral in operation.

Apartments at Treehouse are scheduled to launch to market in July. For more information, visit www.midtownmacpark.com.au/treehouse