As we kick into the colder months, here’s our Top 10 articles for the month of May, which includes the Federal Budget, the masterplanning of a future CBD and a number of insightful articles on design responses for a number of high profile projects.

Shall we?

Australia’s largest BTR development given green light

The Warren & Mahoney-designed District Living has been approved by the Victorian Minister for Planning, providing 900 high-quality BTR residents during a time of housing crisis.

Read more about the major project here.

Parramatta Square named Australia’s most sustainable office precinct

Walker Corporation’s Parramatta Square has ranked top in the NABERS Sustainable Portfolios Index for Office Energy ratings, scoring 5.8 stars in a crack field of 414 commercial assets.

Read about the rankings here.

Inside the architecturally designed Bradfield masterplan

A collaboration of architects, designers and urban planners engaged to create the blueprint for Bradfield, soon to be Sydney's third CBD, have created a climate-responsive manifesto for a cool, green city, with the design process informed by working with Country.

All things masterplanning for the CBD can be found here.

A&D’s Federal Budget built environment wrap up

Over $11 billion in federal funding will assist in alleviating the housing crisis next financial year, which is one of many commitments made by the Albanese Government to the built environment in this year’s Federal Budget.

Find out what’s in it for you here.

Thalis a gold medallist in 2024

Philip Thalis has been awarded the Australian Institute of Architects Gold Medal for 2024, recognised for his distinguished service as an architect.

Read up on Thalis’ achievement here.

Inside Warren and Mahoney’s all-embracing brand refresh

Pacific-based practice Warren and Mahoney’s rebrand is many things, but there are also many things it is not. It isn’t exclusive, nor is it bound by what is and isn’t possible. It’s a cohesive, reflective mechanism that embodies the essence of the 350-strong team, drawing on the practice’s tactility, humility and design excellence.

All things WAM rebrand are here.

Introducing the architect for Hobart’s new stadium

COX Architecture has been confirmed as the lead design consultant for the future home of Tasmania’s inaugural AFL team, the future Macquarie Point stadium, but it seems as if the final design of the facility will be nothing like the government’s mock up, which we have pictured above.

Find out about COX’s plans for the precinct here.

Environmental breaches found among Australian mega projects

An audit into the country’s environmental offsets system has found that approximately one in seven projects are in breach of their approval conditions, while one in four projects reportedly fail to secure enough credits to offset environmental damages.

The concerning revelations can be read about here.

GroupGSA appoints new Principal to lead Brisbane studio

GroupGSA has appointed James du Plessis as Principal to lead its Brisbane studio into an exciting new phase of growth.

Du Plessis’ plans for the practice can be discovered here.

Introducing the winning design for Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres

Parramatta City Council has unveiled the winning design for the $188 million redevelopment of Riverside Theatres, with a design superteam consisting of COX Architecture with 3XN Architects, Aileen Sage, Turf Design Studio, and Bangawarra declared victorious.

The winning design and thinking behind it is found here.