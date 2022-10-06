Brisbane-based practice PRAX Studio has unveiled a design concept for Toombul Shopping Centre, which was waterlogged and subsequently shut down earlier this year.

The plan created by the practice has been created in an effort to assist locals with discussing their requirements for a redeveloped shopping centre during community consultation phases of development. Mirvac, owners of the site, say the redevelopment stages are well underway, with plans currently being created.

PRAX’s concept moves away from the traditional design conventions of shopping malls and opts for an open and inviting complex. As opposed to being surrounded by carparks, subtropical landscaping revolves around the perimeter.

“Our masterplan vision for Toombul prioritises the community's needs and desires while taking maximum advantage of this once in a generation opportunity to deliver an open, green and accessible community heart for the enjoyment of future generations,” says PRAX Studio’s Stephen Pratt.

“By advocating for the community and articulating a vision in which their views are better represented, our vision will contribute to achieving a development outcome that will be an enduring piece of public architecture befitting this wonderful site.”

PRAX’s design is of a similar size to the former shopping centre, with space for a range of supermarket, retail, hospitality and entertainment offerings. Outdoor dining will be a cornerstone of the shopping centre, with landscaped alfresco terraces sitting on both levels. A small business and start-up hub provides co-working and workshop spaces for local businesses.

A waterway canal located adjacent to the mall has been turned into a green ecosystem by PRAX, effectively mitigating the stormwater canal that was responsible for the former centre flooding. Pedestrian and green transport is prioritised, with a footbridge to Toombul Station proposed and the reintegration of a former bus terminal.

Green roofs, passive solar shading to all glazed elevations, a centralised water plant and on-site energy production headline the list of sustainable implementations within PRAX’s concept. For more information, click here.

Images: PRAX Studio