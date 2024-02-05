Draft zoning plans for the NSW-backed Tolland Estate development have gone public, with the Wagga Wagga estate to deliver 500 social, affordable and private homes to the Riverina at a time when there are 600 people on the suburb’s social housing waitlist.

The rezoning proposal, made by the Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC), has been in the works for the past two years. 200 of the 500 homes will be a mix of social and affordable housing. The documents on public display – the planning proposal, discussion paper, and technical studies – include the delivery of roads, utilities, drainage, footpaths and landscaped parks.

"This project will help us meet the critical need for more housing in the Riverina,” says NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully.

“This long-term staged redevelopment will create a functional community made up of modern single and double-storey homes which are designed to be more economical and easier to maintain. Tolland Estate will deliver quality homes to Wagga Wagga, increasing housing choice and affordability while also creating hundreds of jobs during the construction phase.”

The NSW Government says that 70 social housing dwellings will be delivered in the next four years in addition to the lots at Tolland Estate in an effort to increase public housing supply in regional areas. Tolland Estate will be delivered in stages, with the local government to consult public housing residents on temporary relocations in due course.

It is anticipated that approximately 1,200 construction jobs will be created as part of the development. The documents will be on display from Monday 29 January to Monday 26 February. For more information, click here.