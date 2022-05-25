ThomsonAdsett has completed the Herston Private Hospital at Bowen Hills, becoming the largest tenant in a mixed-use precinct located next to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Overcoming a number of challenges in the form of special development zones, a Brisbane road tunnel and volcanic rock, the ten-level, $100 million project is now a reality.

“It’s a fantastic location and most innovative to the Herston Precinct and we are very proud of how it turned out,” says ThomsonAdsett Senior Architect David Lane.

The ten level newly constructed tower is located in a Queensland Government Priority Development Area, which focuses on economic growth and has its development prioritised.

“We worked with the developer to maximise the great site which is so close to the state’s major public hospital RBWH,” says Lane.

“That involved negotiating with planning authorities a significant uplift in allowable general floor area and building height, along with converting it from industrial light business to mixed use, involving residential, commercial and medical.

“The trade off from the state government was it had to be an innovative building, which it is!

“It’s a building built for tomorrow, there are two skins to the building, the inner waterproofing skin and then an environmental skin to reduce air-conditioning load and support the exterior greenery,” said Mr Lane.

Solar panels on the rooftop generate a quarter of the building’s energy needs, with rainwater harvesting facilities supplying 80 percent of its non-potable water. Fluid lighting implemented within the facade blends out the 5-level carpark on the top floors, with the lighting changing colour for special days and events. The carpark also features EV charging stations throughout.

Herston Private Hospital’s Medical Director Patrick See says the fit-out is well underway and recruitment of key personnel in progress

“With Brisbane’s private and public operating theatres currently booked to near capacity and current lengthy waiting lists, Herston Private Hospital has 30 medical specialists committed to operate in three new well equipped operating theatres.”

Concrete has been utilised to increase the soundproofing of the building, with premium materials elevating each space. The location serves as a drawcard for patients and surgeons needing to park, consult and operate in the one building that is in close proximity to the Royal Brisbane.

“The façade greenery which sits outside the water proofing. As a designing architect, it called for strong quality control on concrete density and reinforcing steel in the construction to cope with the vertical garden,” says Lane.

It is anticipated many of the other buildings within the precinct will be of a similar ilk to Herston Private. The Hospital is expected to begin operating in July, with other tenants soon to follow.