Third.I and iNSiTU Housing have teamed up to deliver accessible homes and amenities for NDIS participants along Australia’s east coast.

The partnership expansion between the two entities will see an increase in accessible housing created by Third.I. All of the developer’s projects in Newcastle feature SDA apartment offerings, and hopes to bring U-Homes to Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Tweed Heads.

iNSiTU have been assisting NDIS participants with accessible housing since 2014. Caitlyn Morrissey, an NDIS participant who is wheelchair bound, came across the company after struggling to secure an accessible residence.

“Before iNSiTU I was living and renting with my family on our farm in rural New South Wales so I couldn’t access care facilities and lifestyle amenities. I wasn’t able to live my life properly,” she says.

“From when I approached Insitu to where I am now, I couldn’t fault the amazing team at iNSiTU for all their hard work. The process for SDA funding can be a time consuming process and the Insitu team has made the process absolutely worth it. They kept me up to date, were calm and ensuring and helped ease my transition from rural living to urban care.

“I’ve been in Newcastle in my apartment now for around eight months and I couldn’t be happier. The level of offering for an accessible home is just outstanding and a testament to Third.i. I now live right near the train station so I am finally able to access everything I need easily. I have more access to a greater lifestyle and access to more activities.”

Third.I’s Eaton on Union, where Morrissey resides, comprises 10 purpose-built SDA apartments that are NDIS compliant. Ashleigh Button, iNSiTU’s General Manager, says the company has been built on a desire to ensure people with disabilities are provided with the tools needed to live free of stresses caused by inaccessible housing.

“At iNSiTU Housing, we believe we have the opportunity and responsibility to enable people with disabilities the right to equality within our communities and that includes the availability of suitable accommodation,” she says.

“We help thousands of people access the perfect homes for their needs and it’s incredible seeing cases like Ms Morrissey’s and the way we’ve been able to play a part in changing her life, it’s in incredible feeling and I couldn’t be happier to work with Third.i to deliver change in our communities."