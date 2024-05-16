The construction phase of the Nelson Koo Architects-designed Theatre Works redevelopment is now underway, with St Kilda’s much-loved indie theatre to be utilised for years to come thanks to the upgrades.

Supported by government funding, the redevelopment will see the heritage of the 1914 building respected and promoted. The slate tile roof will be repaired and replaced, while new lighting, sound equipment, stage rigging technology will be installed inside the theatre. Nelson Koo have also designed a new dressing room, rehearsal space and workshop to make for seamless productions.

“A jewel of St Kilda, Theatre Works has presented quality independent theatre for over four decades, supporting thousands of artists careers, and this project will set it up for the future,” says Victorian Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks.

In addition to the new spaces, accessibility will be enhanced to the theatre and stage via new ramps and doors. Landscaping and a new accessible car park will also be integrated on site.

The construction commencement was celebrated with a site tour attended by Brooks and Member for Albert Park Nina Taylor. Theatre Works Executive Director Dianne Toulson says she is delighted the upgrades are taking place.

“This initiative will support the vibrant independent theatre community in Victoria by providing them with relevant and accessible facilities.”

The 2024 Theatre Works season will continue throughout the construction period, with the completion expected in early 2025.