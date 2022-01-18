Scott Carver certainly had something to celebrate over the Christmas break, with the practice officially completing the restoration of the Theatre Royal Sydney in December 2021.

Undergoing a major interior refurbishment of the 1,200-seat venue, the restoration process began in March 2016 in conjunction with the redevelopment of the MLC Centre. Beginning operations in 1832, the theatre is one of Australia’s oldest theatrical institutions. The current venue, which is located at 25 Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD, was constructed in 1976 and designed by Australian design luminary Harry Seidler.

Scott Carver worked in partnership with international live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment in putting together a successful bid for the project. The interior redesign devised by the practice both acknowledges the Theatre Royal’s rich architectural past and transforms the experience to meet current and future expectations of patrons and modern production requirements.

“Our vision gives careful consideration to the theatre’s significant heritage context as well as its cultural status as a vibrant venue where theatre-goers can come together to share the experience of live entertainment in state-of-the-art and sumptuous surrounds,” says Scott Carver Director Angela Biddle.

The scope of works included a sensitive upgrade to the auditorium, theatrical production equipment and back-of-house areas as well as a new fitout for the front-of-house facilities. The Modernist character of the auditorium was honoured and enhanced, with the ribbed ceiling structure restored while the lighting design was updated, along with the seating, proscenium arch and extending the balcony to add a new front row to the circle.

Scott Carver has revitalised the multi-storied drum foyer, with it now comprising three new bars, merchandise counters and two VIP lounges that address the evolution of hospitality in today’s theatre experience, while providing additional revenue streams for the theatre company.

A colour palette reminiscent of the original travertine has been heightened by red and gold tones intertwined throughout. Scott Carver Interior Design Senior Associate, Tina Fox, says the shades lend a warm, welcoming ambience to the theatrical experience.

“Red and gold hues worthy of the bold, original design form the foundation of the luxurious new fitout while staying true to the legacy of royal theatres around the world,” she says.

“We have saturated the new hospitality spaces in these colours, adding red velvet curtains, hand-tufted carpets, sumptuous marbles and brass detailing to elevate the sense of drama and excitement befitting a theatrical venue.

“Our goal was to make patrons feel like they had stepped off the street and been transported into the magical world of Theatre Royal Sydney.”

Fox describes the opportunity to to work on a Sydney theatrical icon with such outstanding architectural heritage from Harry Seidler’s legacy as an honour.

“We ensured the design elements of the Theatre Royal tied the existing features with the requirements of a modern theatre and visionary new MLC Centre,” she says.

“While not wanting to distract audiences from the world-class shows, we hope patrons look up to see the restored heritage ceilings and stunning new proscenium.

“Breathing new life into Theatre Royal Sydney has been a rewarding journey and we look forward to seeing the stage and auditorium come to life again and hearing the chatter and joy in the foyers and new bars and lounges.”

The refurbished Theatre Royal Sydney has been completed in time for the launch season production of the Broadway hit musical, Jagged Little Pill, inspired by Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name. For more information regarding the theatre and its productions, visit theatreroyalsydney.com.