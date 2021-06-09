Stockland unveiled its newly upgraded Community Centre at The Willows Retirement Village in Winston Hills, with the $1m million development receiving numerous upgrades and improvements.

Totalling 860 square metres, the centre serves over 270 residents and contains new flooring, light fittings and fixtures, furnishings and the construction of a brand new cafe titled ‘The Coffee Pot.’ Its other facilities include a swimming pool, billiards room, hairdresser, amphitheatre, dining room and gym.

Stockland’s General Manager of Retirement Living, Kirrily Lord, says the new centre provides residents with a renewed sense of belonging, and an increased sense of comfort.

“The Community Centre at The Willows Retirement Village has been its lifeblood since 1992, and so we’re delighted to be able to upgrade the space, which includes new classic and contemporary fixtures and furnishings that are warm, comforting and inspire a sense of belonging,” she says.

“The new Community Centre will offer residents a fresh and modern environment in which they can relax, socialise or grab a hot coffee and snack with family and friends in the brand new, fully equipped café.”

Member for Seven Hills, Mark Taylor LLM MP was on show for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday with Stockland representatives. Taylor says he looks forward to seeing the centre growing into a highly regarded community facility for members of the village.

“Congratulations to Stockland’s The Willows Retirement Village at Winston Hills on the opening of the new community centre. It’s fantastic to see such a high quality refurbishment with a wide range of amenities available to residents, after what has been a particularly challenging past year,” he says.

“I’m certain the new centre will bring a new lease of life to the community and be an asset for all residents to enjoy for years to come.”

The Willows residents Tony and Anne Kitto, who have lived in the community for the past four years, say the centre will be utilised heavily by the community thanks to the recent upgrades.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting the reopening of the Community Centre and it's safe to say that the upgrade does not disappoint. The facilities are exceptional and the finishes and decor are truly top notch.

“We love living in The Willows and look forward to enjoying many good times in the new centre with family and friends.”