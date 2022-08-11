Top Spring Australia has launched its latest multi-residential project, The Newlands, located on Sydney’s Lower North Shore. The precinct has been designed by Bates Smart, with Arcadia handling the landscaping.

The Newlands is the first project to be approved by Lane Cove Council following the rezoning of the St Leonard’s South Precinct. The development offers views out to Newlands park, and is built to be pedestrian-oriented.

The precinct comprises five buildings, all ranging between 8-12 storeys totalling 330 bespoke residences that appeal to a diverse market. Verdant is the first building to be released by the developer and sits adjacent to Newlands Park. The building comprises 99 one, two and three bedroom apartments across ten levels and standalone three bedroom garden terraces, as well as communal lawns, garden rooms and a pedestrian linkage direct to Newlands Park.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with an award-winning team on this major project, with both Bates Smart and Arcadia proven to deliver outstanding design outcomes in the local area time and time again,” says Top Spring Australia’s Managing Director, Sydney Ma.

“St Leonards is known for its proximity to the quieter suburbs of Wollstonecraft, Greenwich and Waverton, and future residents will benefit from access to the established amenity, from childcare, healthcare and education, to transport, retail and hospitality, as well as the new Crows Nest metro line. The location offers city convenience and accessibility with a village lifestyle – not to mention opportunities for rest, respite and active exercise. Every building has pedestrian and cycle access, promoting health and wellbeing principles.”

Bates Smart Director, Matthew Allen, says the design for The Newlands was directly inspired by the immediate landscape of Parkland Forest and sandstone outcrops of the local area.

“As the first development to receive Development Approval in the precinct, The Newlands will set the benchmark for the broader precinct. We have taken inspiration from the Newlands Park frontage and connection to the creek-side corridor walk that leads from the St Leonards Centre down to the Sydney Harbour. It’s leafy in all directions, with bushland character in the rocky landforms, sandstone and tall trees, giving apartments the feeling of living in a treehouse,” he says.

“The buildings have been positioned so they step down the hillside, connecting to the surroundings, and apartments will have a corner aspect and balconies taking in views across the treetops, with upper levels benefiting from harbour views.”

Allen offers a brief glimpse into the interiors, which feature an earthy palette.

“Sandstone and tile will define the lobby areas, creating a serene underground space. The kitchens and bathrooms will have strong timber and stone accents, with light and dark variations. In the larger residences, a window from the bath will look out to nature,” he says.

““The spacious light-filled garden terraces are well-integrated into the street with their own private entries. These large terraces with beautiful courtyards walk out onto their own private lawn overlooking the mature trees of Newlands Park.”

A 5,700 square metre green spine, exclusive to residents, will connect through the centre of The Newlands buildings. The spine features a resort-style pool and sun lounge, a health and wellness facility with gymnasium, yoga and stretching areas, an immersive nature boardwalk, a pocket park, barbecue facilities, children’s nature play area and rooftop zones with private dining facilities and spaces to work from home.

Construction on Stage 1 of The Newlands is anticipated to commence in early 2023, with completion expected for mid 2025. More information can be found at www.thenewlands.com.au.