Third.I will continue its participation in the urban renewal of Newcastle with the announcement of its latest project, titled the Dairy Farmers Towers.

The 184-residence project will feature two towers, and will also feature eight specialist disability accommodation apartments. The development also features a shared work hub with over 1,600sqm of commercial and retail space. The project pays homage to the history of the site, with the heritage-listed architecture to be thoughtfully restored.

According to CoreLogic, Newcastle currently averages an annual growth rate of 29.5 percent, with buyers looking to purchase in the city. Third.i’s Co-Founder and Director, Luke Berry, says the company is looking to capitalise on the region’s growth potential.

“The Newcastle area is an underrated gem and is home to a laid back, natural lifestyle. It has everything you could ever want in a city without the hustle and bustle you’ll find in Sydney. From bars and dining to restaurants and other lifestyle amenities including the large shopping centres to cater for everyone’s needs, the region is the perfect escape for those who still want a city life paired with peace and a more relaxed lifestyle,” he says.

“Post-Covid we saw many buyers evaluate their lifestyle and have recognised the value in what Newcastle has to offer and Third.i has certainly seen this. We’ve already established a growing legacy in the West End precinct, offering high quality residential projects with state-of-the-art SDA apartments and commercial and retail spaces to accommodate this growing need. We’re always looking to expand our presence in Newcastle and identify how we can invest in the area.

“The West End is quickly becoming Newcastle's beckoning lifestyle hub, complete with an eclectic mix of urban flair and character. Our Dairy Farmers Towers project is our latest to join our workbook in the area and we can’t wait to see what our future holds for future projects in Newcastle.”

Third.I have already completed three sold-out projects in the steel city, including Stella on Hannel, Eaton on Union and The West End Apartments. Third.i is also bringing a new offering of retirement living to Newcastle with a joint project between ThirdAge, a subdivision of the parent company, and the Merewether Golf Club that will comprise 148 luxury one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Third.I is currently expanding its partnership with iNSiTU Housing, which the developer hopes will help to create one of the largest SDA Housing networks on Australia’s east coast. All Newcastle projects by the developer feature SDA offerings, with more slated for projects in Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.