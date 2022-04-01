Designs by Tasmanian architecture firm Terroir for the multi-million dollar upgrade of Albert Hall were recently released by the City of Launceston. Terroir’s designs bring to life the vision behind the redevelopment of one of Launceston's most significant heritage buildings.

Built in 1891, Albert Hall is listed on the Register of the National Estate, and showcases classical Victorian architecture. The redevelopment project is being delivered as part of the $569 million Launceston City Deal – a 10-year partnership aimed at transforming Launceston into Australia’s most liveable and innovative regional city.

The Morrison Government has announced a $1 million funding boost to the project through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program, bringing the Commonwealth’s total contribution to $11 million and the total project value to $11.58 million.

While retaining the classical Victorian elements, the upgrade aims to modernise the building to meet the needs of contemporary events.

“The redevelopment of one of Launceston's most significant heritage buildings will serve the Northern Tasmanian community for many years to come, providing the region with a venue that will help attract local visitors and tourists,” says Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher.

“This is yet another example of all three levels of government working together through the City Deal to deliver significant infrastructure projects that boost the liveability and vibrancy of the city.”

Minister for State Growth Roger Jaensch says the designs for the hall's redevelopment honour the site’s history and tradition, while modernising it to attract new patrons and events as the City comes back to life post-COVID.

"It is another clear demonstration that the City Deal is working to enliven the region and achieve the vision to make Launceston the most liveable and innovative regional city in Australia," he says.

Member for Bass, Bridget Arche, says the Albert Hall project will redefine one of Launceston's most significant heritage buildings as a cultural destination for Northern Tasmanians.

“The redevelopment will enhance the much loved qualities of one of Launceston’s most iconic buildings by integrating Albert Hall into the City Park and ensuring it is fit for purpose as a contemporary meeting and exhibition space,” Archer says.

One of the major objectives of the project will be to provide greater connectivity and interaction between the Hall and another of Launceston's most popular attractions, City Park. According to City of Launceston acting mayor Danny Gibson, the project’s planning drew heavily on feedback from key user groups and the local community.

"The Council met with a range of stakeholders last year to assist with planning for the project and the resulting improvements to the Hall's accessibility and functionality will ensure it remains relevant as a venue for conferences, functions and other events both large and small.”

Work on stage one and two of the redevelopment, which includes upgrades to the hall's heating, meeting rooms, toilets, lighting, audio and visual capabilities will be completed this year. Stage three civil works are expected to start later this year and will include an eye-catching extension to the hall fronting the City Park.

Image: Terroir