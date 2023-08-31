The transformation of the Australian Museum, titled Project Discover, has claimed yet another design accolade, taking home the Best Public Building at the 2023 Property Council of Australia’s (PCA) Innovation & Excellence Awards.

Jointly designed by Neeson Murcutt + Neille and Cox Architecture, the transformation has seen the cultural icon transformed the iconic institution into a vibrant civic space, adding more than 3000 sqm of new public space. The complex adaptive reuse project delivered a blockbuster touring exhibition hall, enhanced visitor facilities, as well as member and education spaces.

The Property Council Award is the tenth award Project Discover has received since its completion. Other awards include the National Award for Public Architecture, and three major awards at the 2021 Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) NSW Architecture Awards, including its top honour, the NSW Architecture Medallion, 2021 Australian Interior Design Awards – Award for Public Design, 2021 DIA Designers Australia Awards – Award of Merit and 2021 National Trust Awards – Commendation for Conservation: Built Heritage.

Australian Museum CEO, Kim McKay AO, says the Museum is delighted with the outstanding design outcome, which has resulted in a contemporary, open and light-filled cultural space for visitors.

“Project Discover has opened up the Australian Museum and helped achieve our goals of improving the visitor experience and attracting more visitors,” she says.

“The result is a new civic space for Sydney where visitors enjoy the architecture alongside the exhibitions, including our newly renovated permanent Pasifika Gallery – Wansolmoana, opening in October, and the upcoming blockbuster exhibition Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs, which opens in November.

Project Discover is a master plan, fostering internal adaptability and potential future expansion while emphasising heritage preservation and creating a central civic space.

Project Discover's design underscores several key goals: establishing a prominent civic area within the museum, accentuating its historical layers, enhancing movement and accessibility, and strengthening its connection to William Street.

By removing the Still Addition mezzanine and streamlining floor levels, a new 'Grand Hall' emerges at the museum's core, fostering a primary public space elevated above the adjacent Barnet and Vernon galleries. Additionally, a touring gallery, obtained by eliminating storage levels, underscores the project's commitment to innovative design and efficient space utilisation.

“We have a bold vision for the AM, with Stage 1 Project Discover completed on time and on budget, we can now accommodate world-class exhibitions and are on track to create a world-class museum with the best possible opportunities for our scientists, our curators, our visitors and the community,” McKay continues.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the future of the AM.”