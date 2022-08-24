The Parthenon: the apex symbol of Western society and a global feat of architecture. For the NGV’s 2022 Architecture commission, Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang present an evocative reimagining of the Parthenon: Temple of Boom.

As an annual series in NGV’s garden, the NGV Architecture Commission encourages Australian architects to create work of site-specific, temporary architecture. The Temple of Boom delivers above and beyond, embodying the Parthenon’s correlation with civilisation, democracy, art and perfection – celebrating these themes while simultaneously manipulating them.

Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos says: “A subject close to my own heart, this year’s NGV Architecture Commission reimagines an ancient Greek icon while celebrating all things Melbourne – architecture, art and music. It offers a place for the whole community to meet, connect, reflect – and even dance while showcasing Victorian design excellence.”

With the likeliness of the Parthenon, Temple of Boom will be painted by various Melbourne artists to evoke the passage of time through art and architecture between antiquity and modernity. Through their project, Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang ask us to consider the effect of time on architecture, challenging the audience through various contexts of colliding two time periods in the Temple of Doom.

Tony Ellwood, director of the NGV, says, “One of the most famous examples of classical architecture, The Parthenon in Athens is often viewed as a potent symbol of Western art and culture. This thought-provoking work by Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang invites us to consider how we create and imbue architecture with meaning, as well as how this meaning can shift across time periods and cultures.”

And in the Melbourne-esque spirit, Temple of Boom is envisioned as a meeting place for the community and an outdoor venue for a diverse program of NGV-curated performances, programs and live music across the summer period of 2022.

Temple of Boom will be on display from 16 November 2022 at the National Gallery of Victoria Gardens.

National Gallery of Victoria

ngv.com.au