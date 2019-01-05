Telopea to be rezoned under new master plan

The Hon. Anthony Roberts, Minister for Planning and Housing, NSW Government recently announced the rezoning of Telopea in suburban Sydney, an initiative that aims to create a more vibrant community complete with better transport connections, more open space, and greater choice of housing.

According to Roberts, the rezoning effort will bring to life the master plan for Telopea, developed by the NSW Government with valuable input from the community.

The plan includes new retail stores, parks and shops within walking distance from the new proposed Parramatta Light Rail stop; new housing, with up to 4,500 homes including affordable homes to be provided over the next 20 years; more useable open space, upgraded parks and improvements to pedestrian and cycling connections; a $5 million upgrade of Sturt Park and Acacia Park as part of the Precinct Support Scheme; a 0.65-hectare open space area adjacent to the new light rail stop; and improvements to cycling and pedestrian connections for residents.

Member for Parramatta, Geoff Lee says rezoning will ensure Telopea is a strong and resilient community for years to come.

According to Lee, the rezoning has also put in place protection for the heritage-listed home ‘Redstone’ by altering the development to protect the landscape and setting of this important property.