The 2021 Tasmanian Architecture Awards Launceston Exhibition will be opened on Friday, with the Brickworks Design Centre playing host to the 21 projects entered in the 2021 awards program.

Opened by Tasmanian Chapter President Craig Rosevear, the projects are entered across ten categories and constitute a total of 27 individual entries that showcase the range of diverse and exemplary new architecture produced across the state. Many of these projects are located within and around the north and north-west of the state.

These include the Floating Sauna Derby by Licht Architecture, the pair of tiny pavilions that sit on the edge of the lake in the mountain biking mecca of Derby; Stoney Rise Wine by Cumulus Studio, a uniquely designed winery on the banks of the Tamar River; and the new Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre, also by Cumulus Studio, at the gateway to the entry of the national park.

Executive Director of the Australian Institute of Architects’ Tasmanian Chapter Jennifer Nichols says the exhibition is designed to inform the general public about the work completed by architects within the state.

“The exhibition of the entries in this year’s awards provides the public with the opportunity to learn about the contribution that architects have made to the state and highlight how these projects and the people behind them are shaping the cities and towns that we live in,” she says.

“Alongside the exhibition, we have launched the annual People’s Choice where the public can vote for their favourite architecture project and go in the draw to win prizes.”

The award recipients in each category will be announced at an awards presentation evening on June 5, to be held for the first time in Launceston, and streamed live on the Australian Institute of Architect’s YouTube channel from 7pm that night. A raft of other awards will be announced during the ceremony, including the Award for Enduring Architecture, which considers buildings of merit that are over 25 years old; the SWT Blythe Student Prize for projects completed by students from the University of Tasmania; the Tasmanian Emerging Architect Prize, awarded to an up-and-coming architect; the President’s Prize, presented to a person who has shown considerable commitment to the profession; and the inaugural Tasmanian Architecture Medal, supported by the City of Hobart, that will be presented this year for the first time and considers projects across all categories and is considered the best-of the-best for the year.

The winners will be on show in the Sunday Tasmanian on June 6 in a special edition lift-out.

The exhibition will be on show at Brickworks Design Studio until Friday 25 June. All Tasmanians are invited to take a look at the breadth of new architecture being produced in the state and vote for their favourite project in the People’s Choice either at the exhibition, or online here.

The Brickworks Design Centre is located at 81 Brisbane Street, Launceston. The exhibition will open at 5:30pm on Friday June 4, with those interested in attending asked to register here.