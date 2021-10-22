The New South Wales Government has approved the construction of a $10.6 million training facility for the Sydney Roosters, to be based inside the new Sydney Football Stadium (SFS) at Moore Park.

The Roosters have the luxury of being able to train where they play once work on the facility is completed. Currently training at Kippax Lake Field in Centennial Park, the new base at the SFS will provide the foundation National Rugby League (NRL) club with a permanent home. Given the club’s habit of on field success, being the first club to win back-to-back premierships since 1993 in 2018-19, the facility will assist in maintaining the club’s sustained success.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Rob Stokes, says the Sydney Roosters Centre of Excellence will include high-performance training facilities, office space, medical rooms and an education theatre in the heart of the Moore Park precinct.

“The Sydney Roosters are part of the fabric at Moore Park and I’m sure current and aspiring players, fans and club officials will be ecstatic to have their future home cemented in the Chooks’ heartland,” he says.

“There will be opportunities for schools and local junior football teams to visit the centre and enjoy a Roosters rugby league experience.”

NSW Minister for Sport, Natalie Ward, says the government has committed $5.7 million to the project to support the Roosters’ efforts to increase grassroots and women’s participation in rugby league.

“The new Sydney Roosters Centre of Excellence will boost the club’s hopes for the upcoming seasons by providing both elite and grassroots players access to a world-class training hub,” she says.

“This outstanding sporting centre will complement the new SFS, which will be the Sydney Roosters new home ground, along with a village precinct delivering new open space for the community and stadium visitors.”

The National Rugby League’s Sydney teams have had their plans for elite training facilities given the green light by the government, in a bid to give players and teams every possible chance to prepare and train for matches as best they can. The Wests Tigers’ $75 million Centre of Excellence located at Concord headlines a long list of new facilities, with the Parramatta Eels, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs all either relocating to new bases or having their current training grounds and facilities refurbished.

Sydney Roosters CEO Joe Kelly says approval of the facility marks an exciting milestone for the entire club, from its players and coaching staff to its administrative department and board.

“The SFS is our home and we consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have secured a permanent base within this new world-class stadium,” he says.

“The Sydney Roosters Centre of Excellence has been designed with every consideration to assist with elite team performance for our men’s and women’s teams, and we look forward to sharing further updates with our stakeholders and Members in the coming months.”

The Sydney Roosters Centre of Excellence is expected to be completed in late 2022, ready for the 2023 National Rugby League pre-season.

Image: Supplied.