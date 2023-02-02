Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
sydney is beautiful renders
shareShare

Design competition brings the beautiful to forgotten government site

Street Level Australia’s Sydney is Beautiful design competition birthed a number of entries submitted from 13 national and international practices, for a government-owned strip of land on Woolloomooloo’s William Street.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

02 Feb 2023 2m read View Author

sydney-is-beautiful-design-competition-1732008389.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Street Level Australia’s Sydney is Beautiful design competition birthed a number of entries submitted from 13 national and international practices, for a government-owned strip of land on Woolloomooloo’s William Street.

Spanning over 3,000 sqm, the winning entry from Sydney’s M.J.Suttie envisions a seven-storey, neoclassical sandstone building that fronts William Street. The ambitious project additionally turns Palmer Street into a pedestrian thoroughfare, which would run towards the domain and meet a new public plaza and the Institute of Traditional Urbanism.

“There’s a clear understanding of what the block is and what the street is,” says Blind Jury Member Richard Economakis, from Indiana’s University of Notre Dame in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s a good height for William Street. It incorporates an inner open space, the courtyard and proposes the same sort of system going forward for filling in the urban fabric.”

sydney is beautiful renders

While Minister for Cities Rob Stokes was in attendance for the unveiling of the winners, the competition was not endorsed by the state government. Street Level Australia Founder, Milly Main, says the organisation’s aim is to generate conversation about creating truly beautiful places within metropolitan areas.

“Part of the holdup and the tension is that new density is 99 percent of the time horrifically ugly. We’ve got a political problem because nobody wants the density to be near them,” she says

“Imagine if we could take our cues from Paris or cities that have actually planned beautiful places at a precinct level. If we want density to happen we cannot keep opening up the vacuum to this crappy development. We need to think about beauty to solve sprawl.”

Winston Grant-Preece was awarded second prize for a more Sydney-centric entry, while the UK’s ADAM Architecture and US’ Historical Concepts both picked up commendations. Dominic Perrottet’s personal favourite was designed by current Sustainability Awards winner, Hector Abrahams Architects.

The entries in the Sydney is Beautiful competition are on public exhibition at Glebe Town Hall from 9am to 12pm on Wednesday.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap