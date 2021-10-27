The digital Sustainability Summit is almost here, and along with an outstanding day of knowledge and learning on offer, there are also prizes, give-aways and the chance to win the ultimate eco-vacation from Luxury Lodges of Australia.

On November 11 be prepared to enjoy a day filled with discussion and debate on the environmental matters that concern us most. Australia’s most esteemed sustainability practitioners, academics and industry professionals are set to participate in five sessions over one day, and delve deep into the most important sustainability issues that confront practitioners now and into the future.

Knowledge will be front and centre of course, and five Formal CPD Points endorsed by the AIA can be achieved throughout the day, however there will also be the opportunity to win some outstanding prizes to make your Summit experience even more rewarding.

The prize give-away extravaganza begins when a ticket is purchased. For every ticket bought to attend the 2021 digital Sustainability Summit comes a voucher for Natch Essentials.

With one ticket per person, there is then the opportunity to be in the running to win the Grand Prize – a luxury eco-vacation from Luxury Lodges of Australia.

Plus there will be a suite of sustainably-driven door prizes with a total prize pool of $1072.82.

Door prizes include,

Eva Solo, Green Tool Doubleup Cutting Board and Pizza/Herb Knife Wheat Fibre (RRP $240)

Krinklewood, Virtual Tasting pack ($120)

Nixon, Rival Watch in Spruce (RRP $199.99)

Samsonite, Red PLANTPACK 4 in ivory (RRP $279)

Seed & Sprout, Composting Starter Pack (RRP $106)

Signed copy of Connecting People, Place and Design by Angelique Edmonds (RRP $131.83)

For the opportunity to win one of the door prizes simply,

Attend the digital Summit live on the day Visit our partner booths Download one of the interactive brochures on the digital stand

Each download equals one entry, so the more brochures you download the better your chances of winning a prize.

And then each ticket holder will be entered into the Grand Prize draw with the chance to win a fabulous eco-vacation from Luxury Lodges of Australia.

So be prepared to enjoy a day filled with knowledge, achieve five CPD Formal Points and be in the running to win some incredible prizes. For more information about this year’s Sustainability Awards and to purchase your ticket, click here.