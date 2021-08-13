With the help of all of those across the built environment industry, we here at Architecture & Design are delighted to announce that we have received a record number of entries for the 2021 Sustainability Awards.

The country’s longest running awards program dedicated to Australia’s built environment, the Sustainability Awards celebrates the people and the projects that put sustainability above all. As we move into a new era of construction and architecture, one of alternative materials and emission reduction, sustainability is non-negotiable.

The Sustainability Awards seeks to champion those who are making revolutionary change, whether it be in the form of a project, or an outstanding body of work accumulated through years in the industry.

Architecture & Design Editor Branko Miletic says the record number of entries is a reflection of Australia’s built environment industry looking to utilise best sustainable practice at any given opportunity.

“We are delighted with not only the quantity of entries for this year’s awards, but the quality of the projects submitted. The Sustainability Awards is built on the design community, and we’ve seen that community expand with the number of unique entries and nominations we’ve seen for this year’s awards.”

A total of 14 categories are up for grabs at the awards, with Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer, Lifetime Achievement and Women in Sustainability celebrating the people behind the projects, not the other way round. As always, Best of the Best is the premier award of the evening, with awards for Commercial Architecture Large and Small, Education & Research, Public, Urban & Landscape, Multiple-Residential Dwelling, Single Dwelling (New), Single Dwelling (Alteration), Adaptive Reuse (Alteration/Addition), Smart Building Ideas and Green Building Material all up for grabs.

The 2021 edition of the Sustainability Awards will be held in Sydney in November. An opportunity for the built environment community to come together and showcase the best in sustainable design and practice.

For more information regarding the awards and their respective categories, please visit sustainablebuildingawards.com.au.