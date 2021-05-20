As Australia’s longest-running and most prestigious awards programme dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating excellence in sustainable design and architecture, the Sustainability Awards recognises and applauds sustainability in all its design forms. As the Awards bring together practitioners, commentators, suppliers, products and the wider architecture and design community, it also reinforces sustainability front and centre, as an integral component of every design – as it should always be.

Now in its 15th year, the Sustainability Awards is stronger than ever. Committed to championing the design environment on every level, its scope and reach continues to grow, ensuring a field of entries that truly reflects the diversity and innovation of the industry. To judge this year’s entries we have brought together an eminent group who, through their commitment, passion, insight and expert knowledge, are ready to pronounce the best sustainably designed projects and products of 2021.

So now let’s meet the 2021 Sustainability jury.

As Principal and Building Designer of Envirotecture, Dick Clarke is once again the Sustainability Awards Chair. With more than 35 years’ experience, Dick focuses exclusively on ecologically sustainable and culturally appropriate buildings, as well as sustainable design in vehicles and vessels.

He is Director of Sustainability for Building Designers Australia (BDA) and is a member of the Association of Building Sustainability Assessors (ABSA) and the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council (ASBEC).

Jeremy Spencer is Director, Builder and Energy Rater at Positive Footprints, a multi award-winning design and construction company that is working to show that energy efficient sustainable design and high-performance construction is a cost-effective option and can be a mainstream reality. Jeremy gives lectures, teaches, builds, and currently sits on the board of the Building Designers Association of Victoria, where he continues to advise and advocate for energy efficiency and broader environmental change in the built environment.

Mahalath Halperin is Director of Mahalath Halperin Architects and is an architect and environmental consultant living and working in regional NSW. Mahalath has run her architectural practice since the 1990s and also conducts energy and environmental audits and assessments. She has developed and delivered courses on environmental and architectural issues and is also a published author including assorted children’s books. Mahalath Halperin Architects won the Single Dwelling, New category for Drumkerin at the 2018 Sustainability Awards.

Meron Tierney, Associate at John Wardle Architects is an enthusiastic and engaging team leader. With experience extending across all project stages her recent focus has been on the delivery of the Ballarat Gov Hub, a contemporary office building with a primary structure of mass timber. Meron is a senior leader of the JWA 'Blue Dot' research group. Dedicated to acting towards meaningful climate action by critiquing all projects, curated research, and investing in exploratory projects such as the New Normal 'Solar Pavilion' for 2021 Melbourne Design week. Meron’s genuine interest in community, urbanisation and landscape reinforces her advocacy for sustainability in all aspects of her life.

Michael Faine of Faine Group Architects, has worked as a Registered Architect on a multitude of building types, designs, construction and procurement methods. His diverse career comprises teaching at the University of Western Sydney in the Bachelor of Building/Construction Management degree, where he was also acting as the Head of School for a time. Michael has been an academic for 17 years and also held juror positions on both the Building Designers Association of Australia and the HIA Awards and is attuned to analysing the work of builders and designers.

Nermine Zahran is Senior Architect and Sustainability Manager at Koichi Takada Architects. She has worked in Australia and internationally on a number of large and small-scale projects covering a wide range of architectural typologies. She brings a contagious passion for sustainable design as well as a comprehensive understanding of industry best practices. Nermine also believes that it is vital to continually learn – and to educate others in the industry and in the general public – about ways to minimise the impact of the built environment on the planet.

Sandra Furtado is the Director of Furtado Sullivan, an architecture studio based in Sydney. The practice enjoys the challenge of translating a project’s complexity into a design that works with its environment, combining large-scale efficiency and sophistication with a bespoke design approach. Sandra has been intrinsically involved in many notable large-scale projects and has an extraordinary ability to understand urban complexity.

Suzanne Toumbourou is currently the Executive Director of the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council (ASBEC) and soon-to-be the CEO of the Australian Council on Recycling (ACOR), the leading national industry association for recycling and resource recovery in Australia. Her passion and expertise lie in communication, collaboration and an inclusive agenda for a sustainable Australia. Suzanne possesses key knowledge and insights of ecological environments that will be instrumental to accurately judging this year’s Sustainability Awards.

With a wealth of experience between them, this year’s Sustainability Awards jurors bring knowledge, understanding and practice to the process of judging the very best sustainable projects from throughout Australia.

Images: Supplied