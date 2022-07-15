Australian firms supermanoeuvre and Scott Carver were in the winner’s circle at the Architizer A+ Awards, taking out the Jury Winner and Popular Choice Winner in the Architecture + Ceiling categories for their Periscope Canopy project.

Periscope Canopy forms part of the mixed-use retail The Canopy precinct in Sydney’s Lane Cove. The development also finished in the top five for the Details: Architecture + Metal category. The project is a living embodiment of why collaborative approaches lead to seamless design outcomes.

“With Periscope Canopy, we wanted to achieve a unique landmark that amplified the vitality of Lane Cove and created a memorable and enduring experience for the community,” supermanoeuvre Director Dave Pigram says.

“The project derives its name from more than 2,000 mirrored shingles that adorn its underside and in concert with the canopy’s sweeping form, the roof quite literally allows people to see around corners and from below to above.

Scott Carver Director Esther Dickins says the collaborative approach birthed an integrated outcome for Periscope Canopy within the surrounding The Canopy landscape.

“Inviting supermanoeuvre to collaborate on a key part of the project also reflects the value of deep collaboration to form unique design outcomes,” Dickins says.

“Considering how the landscape would enhance this experience and doubling its impact within the reflective surface was key, particularly the role of the lush green vertical wall of plants that greets people at the top of the escalator and acts as ‘green’ signage, connecting the restaurant and retail precinct above without the need for words.

“The award is a satisfying recognition of this unique work that realises Scott Carver and supermanoeuvre’s passion and innovation and the vision of Lane Cove Council for a collaborative outcome where the best reward is always the smiles on the faces of the people using the attractive, active and inclusive environment we created.”

The A+Awards celebrates the world’s best architecture and spaces which saw approximately 5,000 entries from over 100 countries submitted. 16 Australian practices were recognised for their achievements on the world stage, with six Australian firms shortlisted for awards.

Koichi Takada Architects was recognised as a Jury Winner for their Burleigh Heads residential project Norfolk in the 'Multi Unit Housing - Mid Rise category', while also taking out the Popular Choice award in the same category.

For the full list of winners, click here.