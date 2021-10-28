Sunkin Property Group has been given the go-ahead by Bayside City Council to transform the former CSIRO site, located in Highett in Melbourne’s south-east, into a $500 million residential precinct to be designed by ClarkeHopkinsClarke.

Looking to create a number of diverse dwellings to suit a number of buyers in the market, Sunkin says the precinct will have a focus on urban renewal, sustainability, nature, and town centre connectivity. The development is in close proximity to Highett Train Station and the Town Centre, and will support the local economy through creating a number of new jobs in the area.

Sunkin plans for 4 hectares of the 9.34 hectare site to be parkland that will surround the development, with a new public park and conservation reserve to be created for the precinct’s residents and the wider community. A new public library is also proposed to be provided by Sunkin on site for the benefit of the community, as well as a Maternal and Child Health Centre, and the undergrounding of overhead HV power lines along Graham Road.

The developer has placed an increased importance around connectedness and walkability, a number of common and public spaces will be implemented between the built volumes which will give neighbours the ability to connect. This is further enhanced via integrated wellness and fitness facilities, including a resident’s gym and pool, as well as cafes to activate the park setting for the community to enjoy.

“Throughout the development application process we really listened to the community and as a result, we received a number of suggestions and great ideas that were included in our proposed amendments to the development plan approval,” says Sunkin Property Group General Manager Development, Lloyd Collins.

“We are incredibly excited to deliver a project such as this for the wider community, which not only provides new public amenities and open space, but will have a significant positive impact on the local economy in terms of job opportunities and supporting local businesses.

“We are delighted that council has approved this development plan and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with council and the wider community to deliver this much needed development. We are seeing pent-up demand within the Bayside area and believe our park setting and connection to the station and vibrant town centre retail will be highly attractive to local buyers.”

The development is set to bolster the Victorian economy, generating 280 jobs per annum during construction, and once complete, will support Highett local traders with $50 million per annum expenditure by 2032.

For more information on the development, visit sunkin.com.au/highett.