Stockland this week released renders of an inclusive playspace at its Willowdale Community development, located in Denham Court.

Designed as a Variety Livvi’s Place in collaboration with Variety- the Children’s Charity, the playspace will provide inclusive play experiences for everyone, and to encourage interaction, self-determination and the opportunity to learn and play together. The playspace is guided by three principles that have informed the design process in a bid to ensure all members of the community can access and enjoy the Willowdale precinct. Those principles are: Can I get there? Can I stay? Can I Play?

Willowdale Project Director, Sophie Ale, says both she and Stockland look forward to the community being able to utilise the facility.

“We’re excited to share these new images of the eagerly anticipated Willowdale Playspace. Stockland is committed to creating inclusive playspaces for all children, regardless of their age and abilities,” she says.

“We are proud to be investing in another significant playspace at Willowdale, which will truly cater to our diverse and growing community.”

Variety Livvi’s Place Willowdale has four fun zones that incorporate water sensory features, quiet zones and sensory planting: The Spinning + Swinging Zone, Mounds + Tunnels, The Hill and The Lawn. Each of these zones offers different play opportunities and will be connected by a central fully accessible pathway throughout.

Kim Becherand, Head of Inclusive Play at Variety – the Children’s Charity says the proposed playspace at Willowdale – as well as other similar spaces across the country – are fundamental in creating inclusive communities right across Australia.

“At Variety we believe that all children deserve a fair go and this includes the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of play. Working with the dedicated project team we have designed an incredible space where everyone is included, valued and feels they belong. Where everyone can play and most importantly, play together.”

Construction of the Sports Precinct is due to commence in later this year, and will be completed 10-12 months later.

For more information on the Willowdale development, visit stockland.com.au/residential/nsw/willowdale.