Stockland Minta’s $3.54 million Hilltop Park with its fantasy-themed playground is set to open this month.

The state-of-the-art space, located in the south-east suburb of Berwick, has been developed by Stockland in conjunction with Variety – the Children’s Charity, and thoughtfully designed by Urban Edge. The design of the playspace aims to cater for children and families of all abilities.

“At Stockland we are committed to creating inclusive playspaces for all children to enjoy together. We are thrilled to be bringing this magical park and reserve to the community and providing a sneak peek ahead of its official opening,” says Stockland Minta Project Director, Kerry Balci.

"Our parks and playspaces are an integral part of all of our communities and provide an opportunity for residents to come together and enjoy a healthy and active outdoor lifestyle.

The new Hilltop Park is truly magical, filled with castles, knights, princesses and fairies, as well as facilities for community events, plenty of benches and seating, and an amphitheatre.”

The design of the playspace includes a castle with an Excalibur sword set in stone, a gnome house and adjacent mushroom area, multiple slides, and a life-size steel 'climbing' horse. The playspace also hosts an array of accessible features, such as a quiet space complete with teepees, all-access walkways, and shaded accessible swings.

Located adjacent to the playground is Hilltop Park, which features an artwork ‘Calling of Creation’ by prominent Indigenous artist Robert Michael Young which tells a Dreamtime story. Home to an elevated view of the Stockland Minta community and surrounding area, the park hosts multiple features for users to enjoy. The community will have access to double electric BBQs, free Wi-Fi, facilities for community events as well as powered outdoor workstations.

The park at Stockland Minta builds on the collaboration with Variety with Stockland Edgebrook's Variety Livvi's Place Park recently winning the 2021 'Park of the Year Award' at the prestigious Parks & Leisure Australia Awards for Excellence.

Kim Becherand, National Manager for Inclusive Play at Variety – the Children's Charity, says the creation of accessible and inclusive playspaces are fundamental in fostering community growth within Australia.

"We’re proud to continue our partnership with Stockland to bring another inclusive park to the south east. At Variety, we believe all children deserve a fair go and this includes the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of play," she says.

The fantasy playground will be named by residents of Stockland Minta following a community naming competition. To find out more, visit stockland.com.au/residential/vic/minta.

Images: Supplied