Stockland has released designs of the planned open space at its Grand Central master planned community in Tarneit, located 30 kilometres west of Melbourne’s CBD.

Titled Davis Creek, the Grand Central development will house nearly four hectares of creek reserve, which runs from west to east through the centre of the planned community.

Approved by Melbourne Water, the public space will feature a pathway that runs alongside the creek and wetlands, that will be rehabilitated through water sensitive urban design, treatment systems and hundreds of native plants to be undertaken by the developer.

Stockland Project Director, Ed Krushka, says the property developer is thrilled to be able to show the public what is to come for the Grand Central community.

“We’re excited to give the community and future residents a preview of the Davis Creek space, which supports Grand Central’s appeal as a place to connect with nature and stay active,” he says.

“Grand Central is designed to keep residents active and healthy, and there are plans to provide additional infrastructure in collaboration with Council, including a sports reserve, a park with a playground and picnic seating, and a half basketball/netball court.

“Since July 2021, we have released a number of creek-fronted home sites, and from around late 2023, some future residents will be enjoying views of the creek from their doorstep.”

The Davis Creek open space project is expected to take approximately two years, involving civil works, creation of two wetlands and landscaping.

For more information regarding the Grand Central development, click here.