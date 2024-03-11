Sola, the “beach house in the sky” designed by Prospect Apartment Architecture and Esat Design, has officially launched to market, offering 20 full-floor residences to potential Gold Coast buyers.

Developed by Ature Group, each of the house-like dwellings has its own private lift entrance and fashion-inspired interiors, reminiscent of the Group’s fashion background. Archie Bolden has overseen the interior curation of each space, and will work with future residents to adjust their floorplate based on their preferences.

A coastal palette comprising sandy hues, stone, concrete and subtropical landscaping reinforces the waterfront typology. Offering views of parkland and the ocean, a patchwork of screens on the northern aspect optimises both privacy and natural light.

Archie Bolden Co-Founder Hayley Richards says her practice has aimed to create a contemporary coastal feel inspired by Mediterranean ideals and the exterior architecture, with organic curves, light timber tones, and luxurious stone finishes all included.

“Speaking to the project's namesake, we've employed a materials palette that celebrates the richness of neutral tones and embraces sunset hues,” she says.

“Inspired by a wash of colours unfolding at dusk, layered finishes ombre from cool to warm hues throughout, creating a vermillion effect that bleeds through the interior.

“Fluid architectural forms and textural finishes interact with the abundant natural light that floods the space. This dynamic composition of tactile reflectivity mimics the untamed spirit of the coastal shoreline and the ever-changing interplay of sunlight and sea.”

Three bedrooms have been integrated into each floorplate, with residents able to either add a fourth bedroom, office or wine room. A communal pool, gymnasium, mineral spa, cold plunge pools and steam and sauna rooms are all on offer for future occupants.

“Sola is the architectural manifestation of our years travelling around the globe, visiting incredible destinations like Paris, New York and the Greek Islands, bringing together our favourite fashion, architecture, and design influences into a residential setting,” says Ature Director George Kouzoukas.

“Sola has been designed with our favourite global beach destinations at the fore, with a relaxed yet luxurious palette that is very much a representation of our own personal style.

“The interiors and amenities of the project have been meticulously designed without compromise. A testament to the project is exemplified by each of us retaining a residence within the building for personal use.

“We have loved the collaboration with our project partners - Prospect, Esat Studio, Archie Bolden Interior Design, and LDG Landscape Architects. Their contributions have been instrumental as we sought to infuse Sola with the creativity and innovation that we the founders have cultivated over more \ than a decade in the fashion industry.”

For more information, visit www.solabroadbeach.com.au.