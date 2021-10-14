SJB have been named the recipient of a Good Design Award Winner Accolade for their work in designing the Nyul Nyul Community Packing Shed in the Social Impact category.

The accolade recognises outstanding design and innovation, with the practice the recipient of the award for the packing shed, located along the Dampier Peninsula. SJB collaborated with the Traditional Elders of the Nyul Nyul Community, the multi-purpose packing shed is entirely pre-fabricated and can be assembled on site within the space of a week. The packing shed aids the harvesting of the vitamin C rich fruit Gubinge, and supports local business across the Kimberley region.

Steeped in tradition, the Australian Good Design Awards date back to 1958. The awards aim to celebrate the best new products and services on the Australian and international market, excellence in architectural design, precinct design, engineering, fashion, digital and communication design, and reward new and emerging areas of design including design strategy, social impact design, design research and up and-coming design talent in the Next Gen category.

A total of 933 projects were evaluated by an esteemed Jury, with the winners recognised as being able to demonstrate excellence in professional design and highlight the impact a design-led approach has on business success and social and environmental outcomes.

“A wonderful collaborative design project. The shed in itself is a very powerful symbol for frugal and context appropriate design. It is a scalable and effective solution and makes the case for design supporting creative decisions for people and the planet. Overall, a really impressive example of design for impact and a standout project that ticks every box for good design in this category. Congratulations,” reads the Jury’s statement regarding the shed.

The shed is a predominantly timber structure, that is achieved through the use of native hardwood dowels in combination with termite resistant treated Laminated Veneer Lumber and Plywood. Where possible, the innovative CNC machined elements are preassembled for streamlined construction. Responding to the site’s ever shifting environmental conditions, the shed is designed to leave no trace when disassembled.

“Receiving an Australian Good Design Award is testament to embedding design excellence at the heart of a product, service, place or experience,” says Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia.

“Although 2021 continues to be another challenging year, it is incredibly inspiring to see designers and businesses working together to find innovative, customer-centric design solutions to local and global challenges and to see them recognised and rewarded for their efforts through these prestigious Awards.

“The importance of embracing good design principles is now more important than ever as many businesses around the world have had to completely re-think their business strategies to remain competitive. The standard of design excellence represented in this year’s Awards is the best I’ve ever seen in my 25 years of running these Awards, an encouraging sign that the design sector is flourishing.”

Images: Supplied.