Six Days in Fallujah, an upcoming first person shooter video game developed by Highwire Games and Victura, will contain procedural architecture technology that allows for constantly changing maps for online players.

Reshaping entire battlefields each time the game is played, the technology re-assembles entire buildings and city blocks procedurally.

The technology has been built over three years, with developers creating a game engine powerful enough to assemble the map quickly but in thorough detail. Dynamic AI and sound systems do not remain static and repetitive and support the architectural technology.

Jaime Griesemer, Highwire Games Creative Director says the technology was built off the back of real life experiences of militants.

“Marines told us they never knew what was waiting behind the next door, but in video games we play the same maps over and over again. Just knowing the layout of a building in advance makes playing a combat encounter in a video game very different from actual combat.”

United States Marine Sgt. Adam Banotai was used as a consultant for Highwire during the development process, and says that the difference between games and real life is worlds apart.

“Memorizing maps is fake. It’s that simple,” he says.

“Clearing an unfamiliar building or neighborhood is terrifying. You have no idea what’s about to happen, and this is one of the reasons we experienced such high casualties.”

As opposed to planning for real life structures, architects that work within the virtual world are presented with a different set of boundaries. While many believe that architects work exclusively within the physical world, this is incorrect.

The virtual world presents many an opportunity for an architect, and their projects can be as extensive within the confines of virtual reality. Unbuilt properties, irrespective of size will soon be able to be toured via a VR headset, cementing further the role of an architect within the virtual world.

Six Days in Fallujah is planned for a 2021 release. For more information, head to sixdays.com.

