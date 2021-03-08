The NSW Government has approved the construction of Australia’s first Sikh school, to be based in Western Sydney.

The Sikh Grammar School, located in Rouse Hill in Sydney’s north-west, will be the first of its kind in Australia and will cater for Western Sydney’s growing Sikh community.

Minister for planning and public spaces Rob Stokes says the school will provide specialised, top tier learning for the local Sikh community.

“This new school will provide state-of-the-art learning environments for 1,260 students from kindergarten to year 12 near Tallawong Metro station.

“We have many different types of religious schools across NSW including those of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith.

“This will be the first school dedicated to Sikhism teachings and the local Sikh community has been instrumental in making it happen.”

The new school will feature an early learning centre for 86 children, boarding accommodation for staff and students, extensive indoor and outdoor sporting facilities, as well as a library and place of worship.

Member for Riverstone Kevin Conolly says he is looking forward to the completion of the school, and that the project will be a much needed boost for the local economy.

“Construction of the new facility will have wider benefits for Western Sydney including the investment of more than $167 million into the local economy and the creation of 280 new construction jobs and 120 operational jobs once up and running,” Mr Conolly said.

“Construction on the 10 acre site will be done in stages over the next decade to ensure infrastructure keeps up with demand.”

Construction on Sikh Grammar School is due to be completed in 2023. For more information, head to sikhgrammar.com.

Image: NSW Government