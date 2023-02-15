Melbourne-based developer SIG Group has signalled its intentions to build its presence in Queensland, following the purchase of a 42-hectare site in Ripley, located in the centre of the sunshine state’s flourishing western growth corridor.

The developer plans to deliver approximately 600 residential lots, with terrace homes, medium density dwellings and a wide network of parks and open spaces also planned.

Located 40 minutes from Brisbane, the site sits directly next to the Ripley Town Centre and future retail and public transport offerings. SIG Group Director Hugh Lu says the developer plans to pair the natural beauty of the region with both established and planned amenity.

“We’re excited to take over this remarkable parcel of land from Sekisui House Australia which will play a pivotal role in the core Ripley community and bring momentum and a united plan for growth,”said Hugh.

RPM Group were involved in advising SIG Group in the acquisition process and will be tasked with selling the project once complete/ Managing Director Clinton Trezise says the site’s location will attract plenty of attention from the market.

“Buyers in South East Queensland are sophisticated enough to understand the potential of investing close to a developing Town Centre. Our research provided to SIG Group outlined the relationship between improved liveability and the projected property market growth,” he says.

“Ripley is a fast-growing area in Queensland; this new development will provide an opportunity to cater to this growth and shape a lively community that benefits from its location, affordability and lifestyle.

“This will be achieved by tapping into proposed key future amenities such as private commercial office space, a hospital, aged care facilities, a premium hotel and an underground train station on the doorstep.

“With Sekisui House Australia in the development planning phase for Stage 2 of Ripley Town Centre, the construction of new retail and commercial spaces anticipated to open in 2025 will ensure residents benefit from entering into a well-established region with ease.”

