Designed by DKO and Jack Merlo, the ANPLUS-developed Seddon Square sees a piece of Melbourne’s inner west transformed into a residential precinct with an abundance of parks and public spaces.

Released in four stages, the 1.4 hectare site will see 77 residences sold in stage one, 183 residences in stages two and three respectively, and 142 residences in stage four. There is a mix of townhomes and apartments throughout each stage. Residences range in size from 50sqm – 250sqm..

The precinct features four buildings, each designed by a different architect at DKO, bringing a unique language and design approach to each stage. The site’s industrial past has been referenced throughout, with the former transport depot acknowledged through gridded facades reminiscent of old bus and tram sheds.

The apartments’ design offers a seamless connection between landscape, architecture and interiors, with each apartment featuring generous open plan living spaces and access to views.

400 sqm of each building is dedicated to co-working spaces and residents’ lounges to account for those working from home. The development also features a 1,700sqm public park, meeting square and retail and dining precincts all for public use.

Each home is developed for function and comfort, with thick benchtops, high-level ovens, full-height pantry spaces seen throughout the kitchens. Residents have the choice of two colour palettes, the Natural scheme uses light-timber laminates, and light grey textured stone, offering soft warm hues and textures that create a homey, welcome and serene residence.

Landscape architecture practice Jack Merlo was tasked with devising the rooftop terraces and landscape precincts that have become a natural extension of the residences.The precinct connects each space and provides a place of congregation for residents. The Square will be designed with robust and authentic materials including natural stone, in-situ concrete, hardwoods and handcrafted metal to respond to the surrounding neighbourhood.

A 1,700 sqm park as well as green pedestrian links and a thriving meeting square are all key parts of the development.Over 35 percent of the project is covered in accessible open space for the locals to enjoy.

“The City of Maribyrnong Open Space strategy identified a lack of public open space for the local community, so the Seddon Square park will be a welcomed addition for the entire inner west community to enjoy,” says ANPLUS Development Director, Francis Wong.

The private rooftop terrace on Walter Lane serves as a sanctuary for residents. Ornamental trees, evergreen screening and various shrubs, grasses and groundcovers have been selected for seasonal flowering and contrasting foliage.

“Seddon Square is a new community precinct for the people of Seddon and the inner west. As the Seddon suburb is rooted in community, we’ve focused on creating a development that is influenced by its surroundings and can be enjoyed by the entire community,” says Wong.

Images: Supplied